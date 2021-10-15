Capitol Police Officer Who Sympathized With Jan. 6 Attacker Indicted On Obstruction Of Justice Charges

A member of the capitol police was indicted with two felony counts of obstruction of justice charges in connection with the Jan 6 attack. According to CBS affiliate WUSA 9, officer Michael Angelo Riley friended someone on Facebook just days before the attack.
The day after the attack, Riley allegedly warned the user to delete posts containing photos and commentary connected to the attack on the Capitol. The Department of Justice announced Friday that Riley was arrested in connection with his actions.
With over 25 years of law enforcement experience, he was released on his own recognizance after a court appearance Friday afternoon. Riley is scheduled for a hearing on Oct. 26.
From the information provided, Riley was not on duty in the Capitol building on Jan. 6 but did respond to a report of a possible explosive device near the Capitol complex. At the end of its statement, the DOJ stressed that indictments aren’t convictions and people are innocent until proven guilty.
While this may be true, Riley’s actions and sympathy for the individual listed in federal documents as “Person 1” illustrate the larger concerns of anti-democracy sentiments within law enforcement ranks. The indictment indicates that a review of the evidence shows that Riley and “Person 1” exchanged dozens of messages on Jan. 7.
At one point, Riley advised “Person 1” to leave social media to avoid discussions about the individual’s conduct on Jan. 6. He even gave “Person 1” his cell phone number to discuss the individual’s posting and involvement issues. He also advised the person to delete specific posts because of the ongoing investigation.
After learning the FBI was interested in his correspondence with “Person 1,” Riley deleted all of his messages with the individual. He then tried to play it off as if he suddenly learned about the real nature of the individual’s actions.
More from the indictment:
On January 21, 2021 — 12 days after he received and acknowledged a video and photo of Person 1 smoking inside the U.S. Capitol — Riley sent Person 1 a Facebook direct message stating:
Hey [Person 1], another mutual friend was talking about you last night. I tried to defend you but then he showed me a video of you in the Capitol smoking weed and acting like a moron. I have to say, I was shocked and dumbfounded, since your story of getting pushed in the building with no other choice now seems not only false but is a complete lie. I feel like a moron for believing you…I was so mad last night I deleted all your post, but I wanted to text you this morning and let you know that I will no longer be conversing with you.
See Also:
Capitol Police Officer Michael Byrd Defends Killing Rioter Ashli Babbitt: ‘I Saved Countless Lives’ On Jan. 6
Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn Testifies He’d Never Been Called N-Word In Uniform Until Jan. 6: ‘Is This America?’
A Michigan man who spent nearly five years in custody is suing Hertz for failing to produce in a timely manner a receipt that would have proved his innocence long before he was convicted of a 2011 murder. https://t.co/kZaI5tdOv4 “I don’t hold contempt for the people who lied to convict me ... The reason is selfish: I wasn’t going to allow them to destroy me," said Walter Forbes, freed and exonerated last week after 37 years with the help of @UofMInnocence. https://t.co/WfanIitchU An innocent Philadelphia man has been freed after spending 19 years in prison because two police officers wrongly claimed he’d raped a woman and then shot at them, when he’d in fact saved her from a different man .Attorneys for Termaine Joseph Hicks claim cops made up the story . pic.twitter.com/FJp5DQUMoQ After a combined 86 years incarcerated for a crime they did not commit, Clifford Williams Jr. and his nephew, Nathan Myers, were exonerated and released last week! Mr. Myers was 18 when he was arrested and is now 61. Mr. Williams was 33 and is now 76. https://t.co/EH2qPCspEj Kevin Baker and Sean Washington received life terms in 1996 that were overturned on appeal in December https://t.co/MSWoxkwPzi Theophalis Wilson was 17-years-old when he was falsely accused of a triple murder in Philadelphia and sentenced to life in prison. Now, 28 years later, he finally has his freedom. He spoke with @KeithJones https://t.co/mVDISp68hy pic.twitter.com/RQ2pEdZBfM And they are out: Alfred Chestnut, Ransom Watkins and Andrew Stewart walk out of the Baltimore city courthouse after 36 yrs for a crime they didn’t do: pic.twitter.com/5UDGWMZmOB @KathyFndzRundle: DNA evidence, sketch and phone records linked Deandre Charles to rabbi's murder pic.twitter.com/td66jNFspF Central Park Five prosecutor resigns from Columbia Law School over miniseries fallout https://t.co/eWE3Z8mtGI pic.twitter.com/h3ndyWq7us Name: Anthony Ray Hinton, who was on Alabama’s Death Row for nearly 30 years for a murder he didn’t commit. In 2018, he wrote about his experience in the NYT bestseller, The Sun Does Shine. Lamar Johnson's mother on his release for murder he didn't commit; "Thank God, I knew he was innocent" #Baltimore pic.twitter.com/BJUcaQNKYO Louisiana man freed from prison after serving 43 years for a crime he did not commit. Wilbert Jones was arrested in 1971 at the age of 19 and convicted of rape in 1974. A judge overturned his conviction weeks ago. He still had to pay $2,000 bail before becoming a free man today. pic.twitter.com/LYV4gbTPOf 2,372nd Exon: Huwe Burton was convicted in 1991 for stabbing his mother to death when he was 16. He was exonerated on Jan 24th after an investigation showed that his confession was coerced and that his mother's real killer was likely a downstairs neighbor. https://t.co/TM3f76moQ5 pic.twitter.com/rsU1NlPr2y
Exonerated! Falsely Accused Black Folks Freed From Prison
Exonerated! Falsely Accused Black Folks Freed From Prison
1. Herbert Alford
1 of 15
2. Walter Forbes
2 of 15
3. Termaine Joseph Hicks
3 of 15
4. Clifford Williams, Nathan Myers
4 of 15
5. Calvin Bright
Source:WUSA9
5 of 15
6. Kevin Baker, Sean Washington
6 of 15
7. Theophalis Wilson
7 of 15
8. Alfred Chestnut, Ransom Watkins, and Andrew Stewart
8 of 15
9. Deandre Charles
9 of 15
10. Exonerated Five - Raymond Santana, Kevin Richardson, Antron McCray, Yusef Salaam and Korey Wise
10 of 15
11. Anthony Ray Hinton
11 of 15
Occupation: Works in community education with the Equal Justice Initiative in Montgomery pic.twitter.com/EwiaJueimb
12. Lamar Johnson
12 of 15
13. Wilbert Jones
13 of 15
14. Xavier Davis
Source:Courtesy of Xavier Davis
14 of 15
15. Huwe Burton
15 of 15
A Michigan man who spent nearly five years in custody is suing Hertz for failing to produce in a timely manner a receipt that would have proved his innocence long before he was convicted of a 2011 murder. https://t.co/kZaI5tdOv4— NBC News (@NBCNews) March 12, 2021
“I don’t hold contempt for the people who lied to convict me ... The reason is selfish: I wasn’t going to allow them to destroy me," said Walter Forbes, freed and exonerated last week after 37 years with the help of @UofMInnocence. https://t.co/WfanIitchU— The Innocence Project (@innocence) December 14, 2020
An innocent Philadelphia man has been freed after spending 19 years in prison because two police officers wrongly claimed he’d raped a woman and then shot at them, when he’d in fact saved her from a different man .Attorneys for Termaine Joseph Hicks claim cops made up the story . pic.twitter.com/FJp5DQUMoQ— HJ (Hank) Ellison (@hjtherealj) December 18, 2020
After a combined 86 years incarcerated for a crime they did not commit, Clifford Williams Jr. and his nephew, Nathan Myers, were exonerated and released last week! Mr. Myers was 18 when he was arrested and is now 61. Mr. Williams was 33 and is now 76. https://t.co/EH2qPCspEj— Equal Justice Initiative (@eji_org) April 5, 2019
Kevin Baker and Sean Washington received life terms in 1996 that were overturned on appeal in December https://t.co/MSWoxkwPzi— Courier-Post (@cpsj) February 4, 2020
Theophalis Wilson was 17-years-old when he was falsely accused of a triple murder in Philadelphia and sentenced to life in prison. Now, 28 years later, he finally has his freedom. He spoke with @KeithJones https://t.co/mVDISp68hy pic.twitter.com/RQ2pEdZBfM— NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) January 22, 2020
And they are out: Alfred Chestnut, Ransom Watkins and Andrew Stewart walk out of the Baltimore city courthouse after 36 yrs for a crime they didn’t do: pic.twitter.com/5UDGWMZmOB— Tom Jackman (@TomJackmanWP) November 25, 2019
@KathyFndzRundle: DNA evidence, sketch and phone records linked Deandre Charles to rabbi's murder pic.twitter.com/td66jNFspF— Natalia Zea (@nataliazea4) December 9, 2015
Central Park Five prosecutor resigns from Columbia Law School over miniseries fallout https://t.co/eWE3Z8mtGI pic.twitter.com/h3ndyWq7us— CBS News (@CBSNews) June 14, 2019
Name: Anthony Ray Hinton, who was on Alabama’s Death Row for nearly 30 years for a murder he didn’t commit. In 2018, he wrote about his experience in the NYT bestseller, The Sun Does Shine.
Lamar Johnson's mother on his release for murder he didn't commit; "Thank God, I knew he was innocent" #Baltimore pic.twitter.com/BJUcaQNKYO— John Rydell (@JohnRydell1) September 19, 2017
Louisiana man freed from prison after serving 43 years for a crime he did not commit. Wilbert Jones was arrested in 1971 at the age of 19 and convicted of rape in 1974. A judge overturned his conviction weeks ago. He still had to pay $2,000 bail before becoming a free man today. pic.twitter.com/LYV4gbTPOf— Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) November 15, 2017
2,372nd Exon: Huwe Burton was convicted in 1991 for stabbing his mother to death when he was 16. He was exonerated on Jan 24th after an investigation showed that his confession was coerced and that his mother's real killer was likely a downstairs neighbor. https://t.co/TM3f76moQ5 pic.twitter.com/rsU1NlPr2y— Exoneration Registry (@exonerationlist) February 4, 2019
Capitol Police Officer Who Sympathized With Jan. 6 Attacker Indicted On Obstruction Of Justice Charges was originally published on newsone.com