The Charlotte Hornets announced yesterday that they have signed LiAngelo Ball, brother Hornets star player LaMelo Ball. He will be signed to a non-guaranteed contract and will play for the team’s G League affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm. LiAngelo played for the Hornets during Summer League, where he averaged 9.6 points per game. Brother LaMelo, just won Rookie of the Year last season.

