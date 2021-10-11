North Carolina
HomeNorth Carolina

Gov. Cooper Announces $800 Million To Local Child Care Centers

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Multiracial small boy with group of children eating snack and looking at camera indoors at nursery school.

Source: Halfpoint Images / Getty

NC Governor Roy Cooper has announced a new plan to give over $800 million to child care programs in North Carolina. The North Carolina Child Care Stabilization Grants, come from funding from the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act.  The grants are intended to support working families and assist them in gaining access to high-quality, affordable child care. The new program will provide individual grants to child care centers – including home day care centers – ranging from $3,000 to $60,000 per quarter based on each program’s size.

NC-based Child care directors and owners can apply on the NCDHHS website here starting today.

child care , daycare , Gov. Roy Cooper , Grants , nc , state

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
Latest

Happy Indigenous People’s Day! 9 Things White People…

 7 hours ago
01.01.70

Indigenous Peoples’ Day: 10 Things You Wouldn’t Have…

 8 hours ago
10.30.07
Photos
Close