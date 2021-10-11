Gov. Cooper Announces $800 Million To Local Child Care Centers

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

NC Governor Roy Cooper has announced a new plan to give over $800 million to child care programs in North Carolina. The North Carolina Child Care Stabilization Grants, come from funding from the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act. The grants are intended to support working families and assist them in gaining access to high-quality, affordable child care. The new program will provide individual grants to child care centers – including home day care centers – ranging from $3,000 to $60,000 per quarter based on each program’s size.

NC-based Child care directors and owners can apply on the NCDHHS website here starting today.

