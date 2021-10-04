Tasha Cobbs Leonard Tributes Hurricane Ida Heroes On GMA

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Tasha Cobbs Leonard appeared on Good Morning America last week with Robin Roberts and T.J. Holmes, for a special live tribute in Louisiana for Hurricane Ida survivors as a part of their “America Strong” feature. Tasha was there to surprise a man named Sam Mamou, a special education teacher and father of five, who volunteers at his church, New Wine Christian Fellowship Church leading their food distribution hurricane relief efforts. Sam’s own home was recently damaged in Hurricane Ida, but he is focused on making sure the community gets back on its feet. As part of the tribute, sang “Gotta Believe,” an anthem she originally recorded as part of NPR Morning Edition’s Song Project. Song Project is a series launched during the pandemic lockdown to provide an outlet for artists to write and perform an original song as a way to give voice to the times. In an interview about the song’s origins, Tasha shared some of her personal struggles, including losing family and friends to COVID-19.

Also On Praise 100.9: