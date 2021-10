Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Whew! That was close. The government just avoided a shutdown that would have put a lot of American families’ households in jeopardy. But what does the newly signed bill by Biden really mean? Click here to get all of the details.

Breaking News: The Government Narrowly Avoids A Shutdown! was originally published on 1053rnb.com

Also On Praise 100.9: