Need Help Paying Your Rent Or Utility Bills? There’s Help! (READ)

Are you behind on your rent?  Dont’ worry!  Your Congressional Office will be holding an Emergency Rental Assistance Application Pop-up and vaccination clinic on Friday, October 1, 2021 from 11a – 6p at The Charlotte Park Expo and Conference Center, 800 Briar Creek Rd, Charlotte, NC 28205.  There will be computers and RAMP CLT staff available on site to assist you with your application and answer your questions.   Just bring the required documents including, but not limited to, a valid ID or Passport, documents showcasing your current hardship, and a copy of your current lease, mortgage, or utility bill.  Look, we are in this together!

