News
HomeNews

Rev. Jesse Jackson Thanks God For “Leading The Way” To Overcoming His COVID Battle

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

As good faith would have it, Reverend Jesse Jackson has recovered from a recent health scare after contracting COVID-19 along with wife Jacqueline, who’s also recovering well after being sent home from the ICU earlier this month.

As expected, the good Rev gave it all to God and his glorious power for guiding him through one of his toughest battles.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

“Thank God for leading the way to get me to walk again on my own power, talking,” Rev Jackson said in a public press statement as he was released from the hospital, also giving props to being vaccinated by saying the shot “took me from death.”

More on how he recovered from a serious condition that also affected his Parkinson’s disease, via CNN:

“Jackson was being treated at the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab in Chicago after he and wife Jacqueline Jackson were hospitalized for Covid-19 in August.

The couple were released from Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago early in September, with Jacqueline Jackson going home and the civil rights leader heading to the facility for physical therapy due to his Parkinson’s disease, according to a statement from Rainbow PUSH Coalition, Jackson’s organization.
‘Both my parents are ever so thankful for all of the prayers, cards and calls they have received during this very trying period of their lives,’ son Jonathan Jackson said in the statement.”
Jackson made it very clear that if it wasn’t for the vaccine shot, which he got a first dose of back in January, doctors say he may not have been so lucky.

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Watch the news report by Chicago’s WGN 9 below to hear Reverend Jesse Jackson’s full statement after being discharged from the hospital, and we’ll continue to keep his family in our prayers in the same way that he’s clearly kept God in his:

 

 

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

 

The CDC Put These 16 Destinations On A “Very High” COVID-19 Travel Risk List

16 photos Launch gallery

The CDC Put These 16 Destinations On A “Very High” COVID-19 Travel Risk List

Continue reading The CDC Put These 16 Destinations On A “Very High” COVID-19 Travel Risk List

The CDC Put These 16 Destinations On A “Very High” COVID-19 Travel Risk List

While many believe getting vaccinated means they can get back to traveling, unfortunately we are far from being out the woods when it comes to the global pandemic. To make matters even worse, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention just added 16 destinations onto its “very high” COVID-19 risk level list — and yes, some of these locations are definitely dream vaycay spots. According to CNN, the development is a direct reaction to rising cases resulting from the new Delta variant of coronavirus. All 16 locations have seen more than 500 cases per 100,000 residents in the past 28 days, giving them the unfortunate Level 4 status. In addition to the newly-added 16 locations, here’s a look at some that have already been deemed Level 4 status: — Brazil — Colombia — Costa Rica — Maldives — The Netherlands — Panama — Portugal — Seychelles — Spain — United Arab Emirates — United Kingdom Here’s what the agency says about what this means for those who might be trying to fit a trip into the last leg of summer 2021: “Fully vaccinated travelers are less likely to get and spread Covid-19. However, international travel poses additional risks, and even fully vaccinated travelers might be at increased risk for getting and possibly spreading some Covid-19 variants. The COVID-19 situation, including the spread of new or concerning variants, differs from country to country. All travelers need to pay close attention to the conditions at their destination before traveling.” You can check the status of any destination by heading to the CDC’s travel recommendation portal online, but for now check out the list below to see which 16 locations you might want to think twice about traveling to in the near future:  

Rev. Jesse Jackson Thanks God For “Leading The Way” To Overcoming His COVID Battle  was originally published on getuperica.com

Videos
Latest

Whips On Horseback: U.S. Officials Claim Nothing Inhumane…

 3 days ago
09.21.21

Cathy L. Hughes Honored By Baltimore Sun For…

 1 week ago
09.14.21
Photos
Close