As part of the Mecklenburg County mask mandate, face-coverings are not required at churches and places of worship.
The mandate was passed on September 12, however, churches were allowed 10 days before taking effect for churches in Mecklenburg County.
The decision on the mandate was a split between county commissioners. The mandate was passed on a 5-4 vote.
“I think when we get to the point of challenging a church what they can and cannot do, given the fact that there are so many different religions, I think we’re going down a slippery slope,” Board of County Commissioners Chairman George Dunlap said.
Text “NC” to 60796 to join Praise Charlotte mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.
HEAD BACK TO THE PRAISECHARLOTTE.COM HOMEPAGE
THE LATEST:
- Mecklenburg County requires masks at churches, religious gatherings
- Today’s Birthdays – September 22
- Charlotte Real Estate Continues To Rise
- After Horrific Photos Surface, Black Leaders Demand President Biden Take Action For Asylum Seekers Now
- Truck adverting Charlotte funeral home goes viral: ‘Don’t get vaccinated’
- September 21 – Today’s Birthdays
- Tamika Mallory Slams Biden Administration For Border Patrol Whipping Haitian Migrants: ‘Y’all Are Responsible’
- Whips On Horseback: U.S. Officials Claim Nothing Inhumane Is Happening To Haitian Migrants Being Removed From Texas
- Hey Girl, Let’s Talk! | Week 3: Minding Our Minds
- New Stores At Southpark Mall