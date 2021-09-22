Charlotte
Mecklenburg County requires masks at churches, religious gatherings

Empty church

Source: Mint Images / Getty

As part of the Mecklenburg County mask mandate, face-coverings are not required at churches and places of worship.

The mandate was passed on September 12, however, churches were allowed 10 days before taking effect for churches in Mecklenburg County.

The decision on the mandate was a split between county commissioners. The mandate was passed on a 5-4 vote.

“I think when we get to the point of challenging a church what they can and cannot do, given the fact that there are so many different religions, I think we’re going down a slippery slope,” Board of County Commissioners Chairman George Dunlap said.

As of September 15, the country reported there were 144,271 cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) with 1,126 deaths due to COVID-19 reported among Mecklenburg County residents.

