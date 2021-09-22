Charlotte
HomeCharlotte

Charlotte Real Estate Continues To Rise

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Woman Pointing to Model Home for Sale

Source: Stephen Welstead / Getty

Charlotte region home sales are steadily rising in August 2021, according to data from Canopy MLS. Sales on single-family, condo and townhomes  increased 3.2 percent month-over-month compared to sales in July 2021.

Inventory continues to be a challenge as inventory declined 38.2 percent, equating available inventory of 0.8 months of supply – and frustrated homebuyers.
The lack of inventory keeps prices on the rise.  The average sales price of $393,085 rose 12.2 percent from last year.  The highest number of homes (1,568) sold within the  $250,001 to $350,000 price range.
Charlotte , for sale , Home , house , real estate

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
Latest

Whips On Horseback: U.S. Officials Claim Nothing Inhumane…

 1 day ago
09.21.21

Cathy L. Hughes Honored By Baltimore Sun For…

 1 week ago
09.14.21
Photos
Close