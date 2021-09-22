Charlotte Real Estate Continues To Rise

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Charlotte region home sales are steadily rising in August 2021, according to data from Canopy MLS. Sales on single-family, condo and townhomes increased 3.2 percent month-over-month compared to sales in July 2021.

Inventory continues to be a challenge as inventory declined 38.2 percent, equating available inventory of 0.8 months of supply – and frustrated homebuyers.

The lack of inventory keeps prices on the rise. The average sales price of $393,085 rose 12.2 percent from last year. The highest number of homes (1,568) sold within the $250,001 to $350,000 price range.

