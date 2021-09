Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The Gospel Music Association (GMA) has announced Dove Award-winning Artists Natalie Grant and Jonathan McReynolds as co-hosts of this year’s GMA Dove Awards. The 52nd GMA Dove Awards are set to air exclusively on TBN, Friday, October 22nd, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. ET and again at 10:00 p.m. ET. The event will be recorded live and in person in Nashville, TN, October 19th, 2021.

