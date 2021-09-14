Bishop Marvin Sapp and Master P Discuss The Positive Side Of Black Fatherhood

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

With all the misconceptions surrounding Black men when it comes to fatherhood, it’s very refreshing to hear that The Oprah Winfrey Network will be spotlighting all the great things about Black dads by airing a special television event tonight called OWN Spotlight: They Call Me Dad.

Of those paternal figures included in the broadcast include Bishop Marvin Sapp and hip-hop veteran Master P, and they stopped by The Mo’Kelly Experience podcast to speak further on the subject of why they love the responsibilities of being a daddy.

Both men spoke candidly about the importance of Black fatherhood and why it’s important to put positive examples of it into public view. For Sapp, he says of the personal obligation, “at the end of the day, my first and most important job outside of anything else is to be a quality, present father.” He goes on to reveal how losing his wife 11 years ago forced him to be a strong example of what a single dad can accomplish when dedicated to his children, and the conscious decision he had to make to always put God and his three children first.

Master P echoed some of those same sentiments, while also speaking on what it was like keeping his kids grounded in order to not become the jaded offspring of a successful rapper. He says of his fatherly duties, “spending time and educating my kids and teaching them is not just about money,” going on to add, “you have to put the time and put the work in to better yourself.”

Listen to both Bishop Marvin Sapp and Master P discuss the importance of being a Black father with The Mo’Kelly Experience below, and watch OWN Spotlight: They Call Me Dad tonight at 9PM/8c:

