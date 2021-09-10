Prayers Up For Comedian Bone Hampton

Comedian Bone Hampton is battling kidney and congestive heart failure. Charlotte gospel music fans know Bone as the annual host of Joyfest that takes place at Carowinds each year. A recently launched GoFundMe page is asking for support as he is currently in the “fight of his life.”

The campaign shares that “Because of the pandemic, opportunities to work in the entertainment industry disappeared. But during the summer of 2021, doors began to open, and life on the road seemed to be returning to normalcy. Unfortunately, another unexpected setback has beset him. He is experiencing congestive heart failure, as massive amounts of fluid are surrounding his lungs and heart, causing his kidneys to shut down.” A long hospital stay followed by rehab and time to recover will be expensive.

Since he is unable to work, all money raised on GoFundMe will be used to make up for lost income and pay for his medical expenses. The goal to raise is $100,000. So far, over $56,000 has been raised.