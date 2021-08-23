Prayers Up For Rev. Jesse Jackson and Wife

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Rainbow Push announced on Saturday that Rev. Jesse Jackson and wife Jacqueline Brown Jackson have been admitted to Northwestern Hospital in Chicago with COVID-19. As of last night, doctors report that they are responding well to treatment and they are continually being monitored.

This makes for another breakthrough case, as Jackson received his first dose of the vaccine back in January at an event promoting African American confidence in vaccinations. Experts caution that no vaccine is 100 percent effective all the time, and certain people could have a higher chance of developing a serious COVID-19 case even if they’re vaccinated. Even when a vaccine is highly effective, a small percentage of people who are fully vaccinated will get COVID-19 if they are exposed to the virus that causes it.

