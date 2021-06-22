Chloe Bailey Puts A Sexy Spin On Nina Simone’s “Feeling Good” During ABC’s Juneteenth Celebration

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Last night, for the second year in a row, ABC News aired their primetime special to honor the history and tradition of Juneteenth. The special, ABC Soul of The Nation, brought some of the biggest names in Black Hollywood to participate in the now annual programing. Chloe Bailey was among those asked to perform and took the stage for a rare solo performance without her sister, BFF, and group mate, Halle Bailey.

Rocking a sequined, black mesh one-piece, the oldest Bailey sister shocked and captivated viewers when she continued her trend of covering popular songs and performed Nina Simone’s 1965 classic, “Feeling Good,” putting her own unique spin on it. Channeling Beyoncé in everything from her walk to her sexy dance moves to her clothing choice, Chloe hit some intense choreography in front of a moonlit stage and instantly started trending on social media as soon as her performance ended.

While some viewers loved Chloe’s rendition of Simone’s hit and immediately praised the Beyoncé influence in real-time, others called Chloe’s performance out for being too sexy for the tone of the programming and song choice. In spite of the backlash, Nina Simone’s granddaughter, RéAnna Simone Kelly, supported Chloe’s performance and took to Twitter to share her appreciation. “Everyone’s coming at @ChloeBailey for her performance of my grandmother Nina Simone’s song “Feeling Good”. But what y’all don’t understand is that grandma was a free-spirited woman herself!!” she tweeted. “She would’ve loved that performance as much as I do! Relax. Chloe killed it. #NinaSimone”.

RéAnna then doubled down on her Chloe Bailey support, saying, “if grandma could she probably would’ve done that performance herself.”

With RéAnna’s support, Twitter continued discussing Chloe’s performance well after it aired with most fans came to Chloe’s defense, such as this user who pointed out the clear influence of Beyoncé.

And this user, who joked about how Nina Simone was watching Chloe do her thing.

And then there was this user, with the mic drop.

Check out Chloe’s performance for yourself. Beauties, did she kill it?

Don’t miss…

Chloe Bailey Obliterates The ‘Walk Challenge’

Chloe Bailey Just Smashed The #SilhoutteChallenge

Chloe Bailey Puts A Sexy Spin On Nina Simone’s “Feeling Good” During ABC’s Juneteenth Celebration was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Praise 100.9: