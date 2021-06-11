Local entrepreneur’s innovative twists on a favorite delight

06.11.21
Patrick Smith is royally proud to pay homage to his late mother, Julia Mae through his entrepreneurial endeavors.  The former barbershop owner and barbering equipment salesmen delved into the the bakery business in 2018 after his mother’s death.  As owner and CEO of Julia Mae Delights, Smith continues her legacy through the sheer grind of marketing, networking and more importantly, innovating recipes of the Bean Pie – made famous by the Nation of Islam. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland talked with the New Jersey native and recent Charlotte transport about his burgeoning baking business.

 

