Listen Live
Close
Music

B-Side Bangers: Patti LaBelle

The hits made them stars, but the deep cuts made us fans! See if you know any of these "B-Side Bangers" by Patti LaBelle.

Published on May 24, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Patti Labelle performs on Soul Train.
Soul Train

In the category of pioneering soul divas who helped shaped the very sound of the genre, there’s a place reserved especially for Patti LaBelle. Already setting the standard for girl groups and glam rock alike as frontwoman of Labelle in the ’60s and ’70s, her star power would only skyrocket in the following decades as she embarked on a successful solo career.

As she celebrates a milestone 82nd birthday today (May 24), being a diva-in-demand for decades still hasn’t slowed down in the least bit; her current stint on The Queens Tour alongside Chaka Khan, Gladys Knight and Stephanie Mills says it all.

RELATED: B-Side Bangers – Quincy Jones

It’s not surprising to still see Mrs. Patti performing for thousands of fans. Her extensive catalog plays out like the evolution of R&B, from its eras in funk, disco and quiet storm to new jack, gospel and even jazz. There’s simply a little bit of everything when you decide to put on some Patti, and it only gets better when you go further into her deep cuts.

Spread amongst the many hits that helped induct Patti LaBelle into the GRAMMY Hall of Fame, not to mention launch a stellar career in Hollywood, are a great selection of gems worth knowing as well. From album to album, you hear the power and control in her voice blend perfectly over everything from slow jams to the ballads. Her massive album output is an added bonus, and that’s just considering the solo years.

Join us in the birthday celebration of Patti LaBelle by checking out some of the best b-side songs in her impressively extensive solo catalog. As her voice matures and adapts with the sound of each era, it’s clear to see why she’s still such a pillar in R&B today.

Keep scrolling for a “B-Side Bangers” tribute to the incomparable Patti LaBelle:

“Funky Music” (1977)
Album: Patti LaBelle

“Quiet Time” (1978)
Album: Tasty

“You And Me” (1979)
Album: It’s Alright With Me

“Find the Love” (1980)
Album: Released

“I Fell in Love Without Warning” (1981)
Album: The Spirit’s In It

“Body Language” (1983)
Album: I’m In Love Again

“Through The Eyes Of A Child” (with Bobby Womack) [1984]
Album: The Poet II (by Bobby Womack)

“I Can’t Forget You” (1985)
Album: Patti

“Twisted” (1986)
Album: Winner in You

*”Love 89″ (1989)
Album: Be Yourself

*Written and produced by Prince.

“Wouldn’t It Be Beautiful” (1990)
Album: This Christmas

“Release Yourself” (with Sarah Dash and Nona Hendryx from Labelle) [1991]
Album: Burnin’

“Up There With You” (1992)
Album: Live!

“I Can’t Tell My Heart What to Do” (1994)
Album: Gems

“Addicted To You” (1997)
Album: Flame

“Lord’s Side” (Live in New York at the Hammerstein Ballroom) [1998]
Album: Live! One Night Only

“Why Do We Hurt Each Other” (2000)
Album: When A Woman Loves

“Hear My Cry” (featuring Floetry) [2004]
Album: Timeless Journey

“Black Butterfly” (2004)
Album: Johnson Family Vacation: Music from and Inspired by the Motion Picture (by Various Artists)

“You Gonna Make Me Love Somebody Else” (2005)
Album: Classic Moments

“I Just Love Him So” (2006)
Album: The Gospel According to Patti LaBelle

“Christmas Jam” (2007)
Album: Miss Patti’s Christmas

“Medley” (Live in Washington, D.C.) [Recorded in 1982; released in 2008]
Album: Live in Washington, D.C.

“The Jazz in You” (2017)
Album: Bel Hommage

“Don’t Save It All For Christmas” (2017)
Album: Patti Labelle Presents: Home for the Holidays with Friends

B-Side Bangers: Patti LaBelle was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from Praise Charlotte
Popular
Celebrity  |  Danielle Canada

Rest In Power: Rev. Jesse Jackson, Towering Titan Of The Civil Rights Movement & Rainbow PUSH Founder, Dies At 84

13 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

Red Carpet Rundown: Stunning Looks From The 2026 Golden Globes 

Celebrity  |  Lauryn Bass

Stephen A. Smith Pushes Back on Backlash, Doubles Down, As Congress Weighs Consequences After Renee Good’s Killing

Celebrity News  |  Sammy Approved

Two Generations, One Truth — Angel Reese & Michelle Obama Gave Us The Conversation Black Women Deserve

Celebrity News  |  D.L. Chandler

President Barack Obama Visited The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Local  |  TheOlympiaDShow

Tips For Gas Prices On Rise

Charlotte  |  Drew Parham

Charlotte road just named among most stressful in NC

Celebrity News  |  Sammy Approved

‘Michael’ Breaks Records With $200M+ Global Debut

Local  |  TheOlympiaDShow

J.R Smith Graduates from NC HBCU after Winning Ring

Local  |  TheOlympiaDShow

Charlotte Making the cameras back to every Light

Praise Charlotte Stellar Awards Graphic 1080x1920
Recent
News  |  D.L. Chandler

Pope Leo XIV Delivers Apology Over Holy See Legitimizing Slavery

11 Items
Politics  |  Team CASSIUS

Trump Shares AI Photo Of Obama’s Jailhouse Mugshot, Outrage Ensues

5 Items
Civil Rights & Social Justice  |  Nia Noelle

Sybil Wilkes Memorial Day’s Black History, George Floyd, and More

Lifestyle  |  Nia Noelle

(Memorial Day) Let’s Celebrate The Sacrifices Of Our Ancestors | Dr. Willie Jolley

25 Items
Music  |  Keenan Higgins

B-Side Bangers: Patti LaBelle

Travel  |  Bilal G. Morris

There’s A Reason Your American Worry Disappears In Curaçao

News  |  Christopher Smith

UMG, TikTok Announce New Global Licensing Partnership

Local  |  TheOlympiaDShow

New Questions Rise with NC Social Services

Praise Charlotte

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close