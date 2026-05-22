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New Questions Rise with NC Social Services

Published on May 22, 2026

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Source: Visual Vic / Getty

North Carolina officials are demanding major changes inside Mecklenburg County’s Department of Social Services after a state review uncovered what investigators called “systemic” failures connected to the handling of child welfare cases following the death of 6-year-old Dominique Moody.

According to a letter from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, state investigators found widespread problems involving safety planning, child protection assessments, and follow-up practices within Mecklenburg County DSS. Officials have now ordered the county to submit a corrective action plan within 30 days. (Charlotte Observer)

The review was launched after Dominique Moody was found dead in east Charlotte in December 2025. Court records alleged the child suffered horrific abuse and neglect for years before her death. Three women were later charged with murder in the case. (Charlotte Observer)

State officials said multiple earlier reports involving the home met the definition of abuse and neglect but were allegedly screened out without enough investigation or safety intervention. Investigators also found social workers failed to maintain consistent contact with the family and did not properly assess ongoing danger indicators involving the child. (Charlotte Observer)

The findings are reigniting outrage across Charlotte, especially within the Black community, where many residents say Dominique’s death exposed deeper failures in systems meant to protect vulnerable children. Community advocates and lawmakers have increasingly questioned how repeated warnings about the home were overlooked for years.

The state’s letter said a broader review of additional child welfare cases uncovered more violations, including inadequate safety plans and failures to fully investigate reports of maltreatment. Officials described the problems as part of a larger “systemic” breakdown inside the agency. (Charlotte Observer)

In response, Mecklenburg County leaders said they have already started internal reforms and pledged cooperation with the state investigation. County Manager Mike Bryant also proposed investing an additional $2.5 million into child welfare services, including funding for 18 new positions. (Charlotte Observer)

Meanwhile, pressure continues building in Raleigh, where lawmakers are now pushing proposed legislation inspired by Dominique Moody’s case aimed at strengthening child protection laws statewide. (https://www.wbtv.com)

New Questions Rise with NC Social Services was originally published on 1053rnb.com

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