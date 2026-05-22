Listen Live
Close
News

UMG, TikTok Announce New Global Licensing Partnership

Universal Music Group and TikTok have announced a new licensing agreement, further enriching benefits for artists and songwriters.

Published on May 22, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

In this photo illustration, the TikTok logo is displayed on
Source: SOPA Images / Getty

On Friday (May 22), Universal Music Group (UMG) and TikTok announced a new multiyear strategic licensing agreement which will benefit artists such as Drake, Lady Gaga and covers new developments such as AI.

“We’re proud of the pioneering work we’ve done with TikTok to create wide-ranging benefits for our artists and songwriters,” said UMG Executive Vice-President & Chief Michael Nash in the press release. “With this new agreement, we look forward to driving innovative new fan experiences, while further improving social media monetization, and protecting and amplifying human artistry.”

The new agreement builds upon the initial deal between the music label and the global social media giant that was announced in 2024 that allowed artists and songwriters to gain greater royalties from TikTok. Before, UMG had issues with TikTok’s payments, claiming it was “trying to build a music-based business, without paying fair value for the music.”

In the new deal, both companies committed to furthering their involvement in artificial intelligence (AI) development opportunities, adding “protections that promote human artistry and ensure platform economics effectively flow through to artists and songwriters.” 

The agreement for UMG and TikTok also states that the two will “work together to remove unauthorized AI-generated music,” and strenghten artist and songwriter attribution on the social media platform. It builds on earlier partnerships that UMG has struck with Udio, Splice and Nvidia.

“We’re excited to take our partnership with UMG to the next level, and build on the strong foundation we’ve already created together for artists, songwriters and fans,” said TikTok Global Head of Music Business and Development Tracy Gardner in the press statement. “TikTok is a unique platform where music discovery, culture and fandom intersect, and this agreement will help create even more opportunities for artists and songwriters to engage audiences, grow their communities and achieve career success on a global scale.”

UMG, TikTok Announce New Global Licensing Partnership was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Praise Charlotte
Popular
Celebrity  |  Danielle Canada

Rest In Power: Rev. Jesse Jackson, Towering Titan Of The Civil Rights Movement & Rainbow PUSH Founder, Dies At 84

13 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

Red Carpet Rundown: Stunning Looks From The 2026 Golden Globes 

Celebrity  |  Lauryn Bass

Stephen A. Smith Pushes Back on Backlash, Doubles Down, As Congress Weighs Consequences After Renee Good’s Killing

Celebrity News  |  D.L. Chandler

President Barack Obama Visited The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Charlotte  |  Drew Parham

Charlotte road just named among most stressful in NC

25 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Sammy Approved

Angela Bassett’s Iconic Style Over The Years Reminds Us She Has Always Been That Girl

Celebrity News  |  Sammy Approved

‘Michael’ Breaks Records With $200M+ Global Debut

14 Items
Relationships  |  Nia Noelle

Erica and Warryn Campbell Celebrate 25 Years of Love, See Our Favorite Pictures from Their Vow Renewal

Local  |  TheOlympiaDShow

J.R Smith Graduates from NC HBCU after Winning Ring

Local  |  TheOlympiaDShow

Tips For Gas Prices On Rise

Praise Charlotte Stellar Awards Graphic 1080x1920
Recent
Lifestyle  |  Nia Noelle

Your God-Given Ability to Prosper | Dr. Willie Jolley

Opinion  |  Zack Linly

White Doctor Sues Black Medical Directory For Discrimination

News  |  Shannon Dawson

Black Catholics Demanded An Apology For Slavery, Pope Leo XIV Just Gave Them One

Opinion  |  Zack Linly

Trump’s Annual Exams At Walter Reed Seem To Be Happening Every 6 Months. Should We Be Concerned?

25 Items
Lifestyle  |  tethomas

ChatGPT Ranks The Top Father’s Day Gifts For 2026

Civil Rights & Social Justice  |  Shannon Dawson

George Floyd 6 Years After His Death: Family & Residents Still Keeping His Legacy Alive

Entertainment  |  Joce Blake

More Than a Creator: Keith Lee Turns Community Into a 20,000-Person Celebration

12 Items
Celebrity  |  Bruce Goodwin II

Steve Harvey Breaks Silence On Diddy Accusations: “You’re Just Not A Good Person”

Praise Charlotte

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close