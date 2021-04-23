Long Road Ahead in Police Reform

There was a collective sigh of relief and celebration when jurors in the Derek Chauvin trial delivered a guilty verdict in the disgraced former officer’s murder of George Floyd. However, joy was tempered almost immediately when the police killing of Ma’Khia Bryant blared across social media and television. And, just miles away from where the verdict of Chauvin was handed down, the family of Daunte Wright was preparing to bury that young man following his death at the hands of Minneapolis police officer, Kim Potter. For African Americans, the reality quickly set in that we have a long road ahead in reforming law enforcement nationwide. “COMMUNITY VOICES” host, Ron Holland delved into these issues with Kenneth D. Snow, Esq. Managing Partner of the Snow Legal Group, PLLC.

Also On Praise 100.9: