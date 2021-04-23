Long Road Ahead in Police Reform

Charlotte
| 04.23.21
Dismiss
Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Kenneth D. Snow, Esq.

Source: Kenneth D. Snow, Esq. / Kenneth D. Snow, Esq.

There was a collective sigh of relief and celebration when jurors in the Derek Chauvin trial delivered a guilty verdict in the disgraced former officer’s murder of George Floyd.  However, joy was tempered almost immediately when the police killing of Ma’Khia Bryant blared across social media and television.  And, just miles away from where the verdict of Chauvin was handed down, the family of Daunte Wright was preparing to bury that young man following his death at the hands of Minneapolis police officer, Kim Potter.  For African Americans, the reality quickly set in that we have a long road ahead in reforming law enforcement nationwide. “COMMUNITY VOICES” host, Ron Holland delved into these issues with Kenneth D. Snow, Esq. Managing Partner of the Snow Legal Group, PLLC.

Attorney Kenneth D. Snow , Community Voices with Ron Holland , Derek Chauvin , Esq. , George Floyd , Kenneth D. Snow , Ron Holland , Snow Legal Group

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
Latest
Fully vaccinated people can resume travel at ‘low…
 3 weeks ago
04.02.21
10 items
All The Ways Daniel Cameron Failed Breonna Taylor…
 1 month ago
03.14.21
Photos
Close