Beds for Kids celebrates 10 years meeting the needs of families

The Beds for Kids organization has provided nearly 13,000 beds and over 117,000 pieces of furniture for families in Charlotte and surrounding communities. This year, Beds for Kids will celebrate its 10 year anniversary being at the forefront of meeting the needs of families. At this reading, dozens of families in the Queen City will not have the resources to furnish their home. There will be kids having to sleep on the floor or prop their heads against the wall with a coat, jacket or pillow. For Charlotte City Councilman, Malcolm Graham, Executive Director of ‘Beds for Kids,’ every child should have a bed and comfortable place to lay their head. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland talked with Councilman Graham about his efforts to provide beds and other home furnishings for families in need.

