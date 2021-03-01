CLOSE
Charlotte
HomeCharlotte

Make Your Appointment To Be Vaccinated This Thursday!

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Coronavirus updates

Source: Radio One / Radio One Digital

Do you want to be vaccinated?  Well, if you are 65 or older, a school teacher or a school personnel, daycare worker, or a front line healthcare worker you can be vaccinated this Thursday at the Primary Care Solutions.  On March 4, from 11 AM til 4 PM,  Covid-19 vaccinations will be distributed to the public by appointment only.  So call 704-426-3267 to make your appointment now!

VACCINATIONS

Thursday, March 4, 2020 from 11am – 4pm

Primary Care Solutions

5601 Executive Center Drive

Suite 200

Charlotte, NC

 

 

Make Your Appointment To Be Vaccinated This Thursday!  was originally published on 1053rnb.com

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
Latest
10 items
Iconic Quotes From Langston Hughes That We All…
 4 weeks ago
02.01.21
Black Women On Roe v. Wade: ‘Now’s The…
 1 month ago
01.26.21
Photos
Close