Join Erica Campbell and Griff for a virtual meet & greet with Anthony Brown this Thursday, February 18 at 7:30 PM EST LIVE on our Facebook! Hear Anthony share his new music, chat, and more!

Anthony Brown & Group Therapy [PHOTOS]

With chart-topping hits "Worth" Anthony Brown & group therAPy have solidified their place in gospel music. Taking the stage at Women's Empowerment 2018, they brought love, inspiration, and so much more.

You’re Invited: Virtual Meet & Greet Experience With Anthony Brown was originally published on getuperica.com