Capitol Officer Killed By Supposed Pro-Police Terrorists Was 'Reportedly Bludgeoned With A Fire Extinguisher'

Details are emerging about the death of a police officer who died from injuries sustained during a coup attempt by right-wing domestic terrorists on Wednesday.

U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick died Thursday. But it was the reported manner in which he sustained the injuries that contributed to his death that was under scrutiny in the hours after his death was announced.

Sicknick, an Iraq War veteran, was “reportedly bludgeoned with a fire extinguisher during the siege of the Capitol,” according to a tweet from Politico reporter Ryan Lizza tweeted Thursday night. He added that Sicknick’s death “will be investigated as a homicide.”

Other reporters began tweeting similar accounts Friday morning and the New York Times buried that tidbit in its report, cautioning that “The circumstances surrounding Mr. Sicknick’s death were not immediately clear.”

After reportedly being “struck” by the fire extinguisher, Sicknick returned to the police station, where he collapsed before dying overnight.

After seeing video footage of the violence being waged by the domestic terrorists who illegally entered the U.S. Capitol before trashing its offices and grounds in purported protest of baseless claims of election fraud, it was not farfetched to believe that Sicknick was attacked in such a manner.

Sicknick was the fifth person who died from the siege at the Capitol. That number included a woman who was shot to death.

Ironically, some of that same video footage from the attempted coup showed multiple officers with the U.S. Capitol Police actually helping some of the apparent domestic terrorists. One officer was even seen taking a selfie with them.

The entire episode revealed just how underprepared law enforcement was for Wednesday’s long-planned purported protest despite participants, organizers and even President Donald Trump encouraging violence to take place.

For hours, the mob terrorized lawmakers barricaded in chambers and most importantly, the residents of D.C., who could not predict what was to come next.

Trump’s involvement in the deadly event has prompted lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to demand his resignation, with some even seeking his second impeachment. There are even talks about possibly invoking the 25th Amendment, a move that would require the cooperation of Vice President Mike Pence, Trump’s cabinet members and Congress.

Speaking of Trump’s cabinet, the president’s closest advisers and leaders of top federal agencies have begun abandoning ship and resigning even though there is less than two weeks left in the president’s term.

U.S. Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund, Michael Stenger, the Senate sergeant-at-arms, and Paul Irving, the official House of Representatives sergeant-at-arms, have all resigned over the fallout over the decided lack of security to a major federal building.

This is America.

On Jan. 6, some feigned shock and awe regarding the attempted coup at the United States Capitol. B ut one fact cannot be denied: Law enforcement at times aided and abetted the mob of white supremacists who stormed the Capitol grounds. Now lawmakers and critics are asking Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund to resign due to the breach of security. In addition, some are calling for an investigation into the events, like Reps. Mondaire Jones of New York and Jason Crow of Colorado. https://twitter.com/lbarronlopez/status/1347036345022218241?s=20 https://twitter.com/donwinslow/status/1347139758628114434?s=20 Some argued the police were outnumbered with only 2,000 officers, but it was evident that D.C. officials and law enforcement were well aware of the rally's intentions as they highly publicized their plans over the last month. Group leaders even secured interviews with national outlets like The Washington Post. https://twitter.com/Phil_Lewis_/status/1347163362115915777?s=20 Due to the heightened violence in the last "Stop The Steal" rally held by the Proud Boys in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 12, questioning the preparedness of local law enforcement is valid. https://twitter.com/JoyAnnReid/status/1346901752654782466?s=20 For hours the mob terrorized lawmakers barricaded in chambers and most importantly, the residents of D.C., who could not predict what was to come next. Would the mob venture out into the city or stay embedded at the Capitol grounds? Four people were killed, one of which has been confirmed as an active participant in yesterday's events. No to mention the discovery of two pipe bombs at the RNC and DNC headquarters, and a cooler of Molotov cocktails near the Capitol, WUSA9 reports. The National Guard and extra reinforcement arrived after repeated callouts, culminating in at least 52 arrests and five weapons charges, according to The New York Times. 26 weapons were discovered on Capitol grounds in Washington D.C. one of the strictest cities with laws against open carry. While media outlets struggled to call out the apparent display of sensitivity and pause taken by police, Black Twitter distinctively pointed that this same level of calm and reserve has never been perpetrated for causes and protests advocating for Black lives. https://twitter.com/Quicktake/status/1347083752481169409?s=20 The chaos was executed by domestic terrorists who were encouraged and emboldened, not just by Trump, but by the groundwork the United States was founded on. https://twitter.com/BarbaraRansby/status/1347178812413534209?s=20 https://twitter.com/cxxks___/status/1346920502682652674?s=20 https://twitter.com/apollosgg/status/1346996042634551301?s=20 What was even more enraging were the videos and photos of officers aiding the mob from different angles. One video showed officers opening the barricade for the flood to come in, another showed cops taking selfies with the terrorists. On social media users pointed to the ways in which Capitol Police have responded to past protests and demonstrations showing an apparent double-standard in the usage of force. https://twitter.com/issJustinNguyen/status/1346990201579708416?s=20 https://twitter.com/girlsreallyrule/status/1347160362836258818?s=20 Other's remembered the 2013 shooting death of Miriam Carey, a Black mother who was experiencing a mental health episode as she made a U-turn at the Capitol's security checkpoint. https://twitter.com/AngryManTV/status/1346914294861090818?s=20 Wednesday's events verified and reminded America that law enforcement spurred from slavery and is a driving factor of the fundamental principles used to strip Black communities of justice.

Capitol Officer Killed By Supposed Pro-Police Terrorists Was 'Reportedly Bludgeoned With A Fire Extinguisher'  was originally published on newsone.com

