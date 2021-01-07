This week, Pastor Raphael Warnock made history becoming the first Black senator in Georgia.
Warnock’s win makes him Georgia’s first Democratic Senator in 20 years and the nation’s 11th Black U.S. Senator. What a win! Listen to GRIFF’s prayer for the pastor-turned-senator up top!
GRIFF’s Prayer For Georgia’s Newly Elected Senator, Pastor Raphael Warnock [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com