My Brother’s Keeper Char/Meck Continues Fight for young Black Men

Michael DeVaul and Anthony Trotman

Without question, young African American men face a myriad of challenges.  In a society that often see black men as a threat, expendable and in many ways a labor pool to be exploited, there’s a heavy lift for organizations working diligently to change the narrative.  My Brother’s Keeper – Charlotte/Mecklenburg is doing extraordinary work challenging young African American men to achieve goals, aspire for excellence and pursue success. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland talked with MBK members, Michael DeVaul and Anthony Trotman about the organization’s efforts to paint a better portrait of our young men.

 

 

