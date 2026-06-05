Few groups have left a mark on music quite like Earth, Wind & Fire . Now, the legendary band is looking back on its remarkable journey through a new documentary directed by Ahmir “ Questlove ” Thompson.

As exclusively reported by Gold Derby, Earth, Wind & Fire (To Be Celestial Vs. That’s the Weight of the World) takes a deep dive into the iconic group’s history, tracing their rise through the vision of late founder Maurice White while exploring the impact their music continues to have on generations later.

For longtime frontman Philip Bailey, the documentary serves as both a celebration and a reminder of the people who helped him get there. “

I wish my mom was still here so she could relish in it,” Bailey told Gold Derby. While Earth, Wind & Fire’s catalog includes timeless records like “September,” “Reasons,” “Fantasy,” and “Let’s Groove,” the documentary focuses on more than just the hits. Questlove uses the film to highlight the band’s larger cultural impact, their musicianship, and the spiritual vision Maurice White brought to the group.

One of the more notable moments in the documentary comes right at the beginning as the first voice viewers hear belongs to former President Barack Obama.

“It’s very cool to see Barack Obama in the documentary, because when he first took office, we were the first group he called to play for one of his affairs at the White House. The Governor’s Ball,” Johnson explained.

Obama is just one of several notable names featured throughout the film. Questlove also brought in Michelle Obama, Stevie Wonder, Lionel Richie, H.E.R. and Flea, all of whom speak to Earth, Wind & Fire’s influence across different generations and genres.

The documentary also arrives as Questlove continues to build out his second act as one of music’s most important storytellers. Following the success of Summer of Soul, the Roots drummer has made a habit of preserving Black music history while introducing those stories to new audiences.

Love Celebrity News? Get more! Join the Praise Charlotte Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

For Earth, Wind & Fire, whose music has remained a staple everywhere from family cookouts to Hip-Hop samples, the film feels like a fitting tribute to a legacy that still moves people decades later. You can view the trailer for Earth, Wind & Fire (To Be Celestial Vs. That’s the Weight of the World) below.

—

Photo: Getty