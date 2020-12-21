The New Covid Mutation Is ‘Significantly More Transmissible,’ Public Health Experts Warn

2020 is still very much upon us.
Parts of Europe were in full panic mode Monday morning as public health officials there reported what seemed to be the outbreak of a new mutant strain of Covid-19 that is described as being exponentially more contagious than the one that’s already caused a global pandemic.
The new strain’s apparent epicenter is in the United Kingdom, from where Britons were scrambling to leave major cities like London in an effort to escape looming lockdowns. But the mutation of the coronavirus has already been reported well outside of London, including in the Netherlands, Denmark, Belgium, Iceland and even Australia.
Public health experts have traced those cases back to the U.K., where Covid cases have been surging in recent weeks. They said it’s not out of the ordinary for a virus to mutate. However, this particular version of Covid is extraordinary because of its higher levels of contagion.
“While it is known and expected that viruses constantly change through mutation leading to the emergence of new variants, preliminary analysis in the UK suggests that this variant is significantly more transmissible than previously circulating variants, with an estimated potential to increase the reproductive number (R) by 0.4 or greater with an estimated increased transmissibility of up to 70%,” the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control said in a news update Sunday. They referred to the Covid mutation as “a SARS-CoV-2 variant.”
A growing number of countries have suspended flights to and from the U.K. They include Canada, France, Germany, Israel, Iran, Colombia and Morocco. Saudi Arabia closed its borders and suspended all flights to and from everywhere.
Notably missing from that list of nations is the United States.
“Today that variant is getting on a plane and landing at JFK,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday in reference to New York City’s biggest airport during a press briefing. “How many times in life do you have to make the same mistake before you learn?”
Cuomo said Monday he believes “it’s already” in the U.S.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) on new COVID variant found in the UK: “I believe, intuitively, it’s already here.” pic.twitter.com/UIMHlnr6fo
— The Recount (@therecount) December 21, 2020
There was no immediate announcement from the U.S. Department of State aside from a standing and general Covid-19 travel advisory against international travel.
The Covid mutation comes just days after coronavirus vaccines started being administered across the world.
As a result, the stock market plunged.
President-elect Joe Biden was scheduled to be given the Covid vaccine live on TV as health workers and national leaders alike attempt to show unity in an effort to compel Americans to also get vaccinated.
While polling shows that more Black people are willing to be vaccinated, there is still a disproportionate number who are not. Black people remain the worst hit by the pandemic; not just health-wise but also economically and socially.
SEE ALSO:
Black ICU Nurse Sandra Lindsay Among First Of COVID-19 Vaccine Recipients
Hardly Any Black People Trust The Covid Vaccines, New Survey Confirms
Notable Black Folks Who Have Contracted The Coronavirus
Notable Black Folks Who Have Contracted The Coronavirus
1. Usain Bolt, Olympic gold medalist
1 of 45
2. Gil Bailey, radio pioneer
2 of 45
Rest In Peace Gil Bailey #covid19 has taken another giant. Gil Bailey Radio. pic.twitter.com/tzrOUnAGD9— Clark Pena (@ClarkPenaEH) April 14, 2020
3. Keisha Lance Bottoms, Atlanta mayorSource:Getty 3 of 45
4. Herman Cain, former presidential candidateSource:Getty 4 of 45
5. Ben CarsonSource:Getty 5 of 45
6. Manu DibangoSource:Getty 6 of 45
7. Dennis Dickson
7 of 45
#COVID19 #covidheroes #NYPD announces first employee death due to coronavirus— Sabrina McDaniel (@Sabrina_McDa) March 27, 2020
RIP, Dennis Dickson pic.twitter.com/D10Do2p7oJ
8. Kevin DurantSource:Getty 8 of 45
9. Larry Edgeworth
9 of 45
Prayers to the family of NBC’s Larry Edgeworth 💔🙏🏽 and my former colleagues at 30 Rock. He died after testing positive for #coronavirus. Larry would always offer to help me ...even after I moved to CBS. He just wanted to see another brother win. #IAmMyBrothersKeeper Rest 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/TyXbiHs30d— DeMarco Morgan (@DeMarcoReports) March 20, 2020
10. Kenneth "Babyface" EdmondsSource:Getty 10 of 45
11. Idris and Sabrina Dhowre Elba
11 of 45
This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ— Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020
12. Patrick Ewing, basketball legendSource:Getty 12 of 45
13. Ronald Fenty, Rihanna's dadSource:Getty 13 of 45
14. Vivica A. Fox, actressSource:Getty 14 of 45
15. Jimmy Glenn, legendary boxing trainerSource:Getty 15 of 45
16. Rudy Gobert
16 of 45
17. Lee Green
17 of 45
It is with much sadness to inform all in my SJU family that we lost Lee Green to Covid-19 today. A Parade All-American who played 3 years at #SJUBB Lee was our warrior on those teams. A true lock em up defender that relished shutting down the best opponents. RIP Lee🙏🏻 #gone2soon pic.twitter.com/X4TIPbVvoU— Ron Linfonte (@SJU5) March 24, 2020
18. Charles Gregory, Tyler Perry's makeup artrist
18 of 45
19. Lewis Hamilton, Formula One driverSource:Getty 19 of 45
20. Samuel Hargress Jr., owner of legendary Harlem nightclub
20 of 45
Thank You for your friendship Sam! 💔#RIP💔 Harlem's Paris Blues Jazz Club has been a celebrated local music joint since 1969, playing live jazz and blues nightly. It's owner and manager, Mr. Samuel Hargress Jr., has been in the club nearly every day for the past 51 years. 💫🔥💫 pic.twitter.com/oSM9Cbzzdb— B Michael (@bmichaelAmerica) April 15, 2020
21. Mike Huckaby, techno music pioneer and DJ
21 of 45
R.I.P Mike Huckaby. You will forever continue to change so many peoples lives with your music, technique and mentoring. These clips of Huck are from ‘Detroit The Blueprint Of Techno’ 💔 pic.twitter.com/8t8c83Uy2K— Dark Entries Records (@darkentriesrecs) April 25, 2020
22. Callum Hudson-OdoiSource:Getty 22 of 45
23. DL Hughley, comedian
23 of 45
#ThankYouForYourPrayers #TeamDL pic.twitter.com/dSQiNtsgMr— DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) June 21, 2020
24. Ahmed Ismail Hussein, Somali singer, 92
24 of 45
BREAKING: One of Somalia’s greatest artists has died in London after contracting Corona Virus. Ahmed Ismail Hussein “Hudeydi” known as the “King of Oud” has been in hospital for four days. He was 92. pic.twitter.com/iCii8vYVVv— Harun Maruf (@HarunMaruf) April 8, 2020
25. Wilson Roosevelt Jerman, former White House butler
25 of 45
Tonight on @fox5dc at 10p -— ShawnYancy (@ShawnYancyTV) May 20, 2020
He served at the pleasure of 11 U.S. Presidents... during his 55 years at the White House.
Last weekend, he passed from COVID-19.
My exclusive interview with the granddaughter of White House butler, Wilson Jerman is next! pic.twitter.com/SBiXbQLiud
26. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson
26 of 45
27. Brad "Scarface" JordanSource:Getty 27 of 45
28. DeAndre Jordan, NBA starSource:Getty 28 of 45
29. James Mahoney, pulmonologist
29 of 45
Dr. James Mahoney at University Hospital of Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/SXBxNlzApr— Lieutenant Kijé (@BrianLemaire2) May 19, 2020
30. Ellis Marsalis Jr.Source:Getty 30 of 45
31. DeRay McKessonSource:Getty 31 of 45
32. Von MillerSource:Getty 32 of 45
33. Donovan Mitchell
33 of 45
34. Lloyd Porter, small business owner in Brooklyn
34 of 45
Devastated to hear Lloyd Porter has pass away from covid19. Lloyd was a pillar in Brooklyn. His coffee shop Breadstuy is where I met some of my closest friends. He sometimes hired people with records that couldn't easily find work. He believed in community. Rest well Brother— Blitz Bazawule (@BlitzAmbassador) May 7, 2020
🙏🏿🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/t5Ai3iASt8
35. Charley Pride, country music legendSource:Getty 35 of 45
36. Biden Adviser, Rep. Cedric RichmondSource:Getty 36 of 45
37. Arnie Robinson Jr., Olympian
37 of 45
Arnie Robinson Jr., who won the gold medal in the long jump at the 1976 Summer Olympics in Montreal, died on Dec. 2 at his home in San Diego. He was 72. https://t.co/lYnpSbWkzO— NYT Sports (@NYTSports) December 16, 2020
38. Wallace RoneySource:Getty 38 of 45
39. Marcus Smart39 of 45
40. Troy Sneed, gospel singerSource:Getty 40 of 45
41. Oliver "DJ Black N Mild" Stokes Jr.
41 of 45
New Orleans bounce DJ and radio personality Black N Mild has died after testing positive for coronavirus. For the past 25 years, he also deejayed at countless clubs, parties and other private events across the southeast. pic.twitter.com/2e6mnKhiXQ— Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) March 21, 2020
42. Carole Sutton, actressSource:Getty 42 of 45
43. Jeffrey "DJ Jazzy Jeff" Townes43 of 45
44. Karl-Anthony Towns' parents, Jacqueline Cruz and Karl-Anthony Towns Sr.
44 of 45
Enjoyed chatting with the proud parents of @KarlTowns down here in Florida. Awesome people. pic.twitter.com/xg9v2Hpazz— Drew Franklin (@DrewFranklinKSR) February 5, 2017
45. Juan Williams, Fox News HostSource:Getty 45 of 45
The New Covid Mutation Is ‘Significantly More Transmissible,’ Public Health Experts Warn was originally published on newsone.com