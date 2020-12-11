Domestic Abuse Fund to assist Survivors

Survivors of domestic violence are having to grapple with a seriously dangerous trifecta; the holidays where abuse usually skyrockets, a pandemic that put millions of people on the unemployment line – including abusers whose anger and frustration are at a tipping point and victims victims – spending an inordinate amount of time with their abusers because work-at-home policies – essentially the relief they would otherwise get from going to work has been cut off. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland delves into these issues with Melody Gross, Founder of the Eva Lee Parker Fund and CEO of ‘Courageous Shift,’ a domestic violence coaching and consulting company.

