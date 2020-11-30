CLOSE
Homepage Lead
HomeHomepage Lead

Cyber Monday: Here Are More Than 100 Black-Owned Businesses To Support Over The Holidays, And Forever

"We have to keep these dollars in our community just a little bit longer."

Young family online Christmas shopping

Source: Marko Geber / Getty

UPDATED 6:00 a.m. EDT, Nov. 30, 2020:

Fresh off of Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday provides another chance to support Black-owned companies offering online discounts and sales during the holiday season. Not only is it an opportunity to grab some good deals as gifting becomes increasingly urgent in the next few weeks, it’s also the perfect time to support Black businesses that have disproportionately suffered during the coronavirus pandemic.

They can literally use all the help they can get to stay afloat.

Luckily, this year offers no shortage of Black-owned businesses to support, with the internet being the great equalizer for companies that don’t have a physical store. But if you’re still having problems finding a Black-owned business to support, there is, of course, an app for that.

Prior to the pandemic, there were about 2.6 Black-owned businesses in America. At that point, an estimated 80% of them failed in their first years. But since the pandemic hit, they’ve been closing at about double the rate of small businesses not owned by Black people.

 

Buying Black has become somewhat of a rallying call for African Americans after the polarizing presidency of Donald Trump widened the racial divide in America. People, especially Black folks, were looking for ways to prop up the Black community. Now, as the coronavirus disproportionately affects Black people in myriad ways, the effort to avoid major retailers for this year’s holiday shopping has been ramped up in favor of spending with Black-owned businesses.

The Black Business News Blog listed 25 Black-owned businesses offering up their wares for sale, including everything from desserts and snacks to drinks to cosmetics to clothing and more.

The Black Girl With Long Hair website also listed more than 40 other Black companies that focus on cosmetics and fashion.

Super Selected’s website has also provided a list of products made by 50 Black-owned companies that were offering sales for Cyber Monday.

A Twitter hashtag for Black-owned businesses has gone viral, and more Black-owned deals for Cyber Monday, the overall holiday season and for the future can be found by clicking here and here.

SEE ALSO:

Black Buying Power In The Pandemic: How Holiday Spending Is Expected To Change

How And Where To Buy Black For Small Business Saturday, The Holiday Season, And Always

Family saying grace at holiday table

Dozens Of The Most Hilarious 'Thanksgiving With Black Families' Memes And Gifs

32 photos Launch gallery

Dozens Of The Most Hilarious 'Thanksgiving With Black Families' Memes And Gifs

Continue reading Dozens Of The Most Hilarious ‘Thanksgiving With Black Families’ Memes And Gifs

Dozens Of The Most Hilarious 'Thanksgiving With Black Families' Memes And Gifs

[caption id="attachment_3837653" align="alignnone" width="863"] Source: Granger Wootz / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 6:40 a.m. ET, Nov. 26, 2020 -- When it comes to the holidays, Black folks just seem to do things, er, a bit different from other families. On Thanksgiving, that fact gets magnified exponentially. While this year is expected to be a bit different because of the coronavirus pandemic and travel restrictions, in many ways it is also expected to be the same as years past. There's no doubt that we will still cook and eat too much food just like everybody else, but our eating habits and behavior on Turkey Day tend to differ from families from other backgrounds, to put it mildly. For instance, potato salad is a must for many. But with raisins in it? That's a hard pass. But much of the behavior shown on Thanksgiving, especially surrounding dinner, is pretty consistent across all demographics, whether your whole family comes over or just a fraction arrives as som groups adhere to the social distancing guidelines. https://www.facebook.com/thetashamacpage/photos/pcb.910499112420946/910498555754335/?type=3&theater And while the food is an important aspect of Thanksgiving -- especially how it's all seasoned -- there are plenty of other factors to take into consideration when dealing with a Black family around the hallowed celebration on the second-to-last Thursday of each November. Those factors included but certainly were not limited to: how the person cooking the food looks; how much alcohol will be served; that one uncle every family member looks at with a collective side-eye; how long it takes the food to cook; and, of course, the moment of truth when it comes time to do the dishes. https://www.facebook.com/thetashamacpage/photos/pcb.910499112420946/910498525754338/?type=3&theater Social media has been replete with the funniest -- and most brutally honest -- memes that address all of the above factors and then some ahead of the annual holiday where people give thanks for the blessings they've received over the past 12 months. Without further ado, this is #ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies.

Cyber Monday: Here Are More Than 100 Black-Owned Businesses To Support Over The Holidays, And Forever  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Latest
The NAACP Won’t Let Daniel Cameron Forget How…
 6 days ago
11.25.20
Johns Hopkins: Coronavirus Now Leading Cause Of Death…
 1 week ago
11.23.20
Photos
Close