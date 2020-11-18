

In today’s Mr. Griffin, GRIFF encouraged listeners to embrace change. “Change is uncomfortable,” he said. “But it’s needed.” Listen to the full segment up top!

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

DON’T MISS…

Mr. Griffin: Remember God’s Promises [VIDEO]

Mr. Griffin: Trust The Holy Spirit [VIDEO]

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Mr. Griffin: “Change Is Uncomfortable, But Change Is Needed” [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Praise 100.9: