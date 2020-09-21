GRIFF’S Prayer For The Las Vegas Raiders [VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 09.21.20
Dismiss

Not speaking in tongues! GRIFF is so excited about the Las Vegas Raiders’ first home game that he broke out into… er… “tongues”.

Watch the hilarious video above.

Sidenote: If the Raiders lose tonight, can someone please check on GRIFF. We need to make sure he’s on air in the morning.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

GRIFF’S Prayer For The Las Vegas Raiders [VIDEO]  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Examining Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Complicated Legacy On…
 3 days ago
09.21.20
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dead At…
 3 days ago
09.18.20
Photos
Close