Mr. Griffin: Take Time To Heal [VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 09.16.20
Dismiss

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

While we’re asking God to fix things, GRIFF encourages listeners to ask for healing from things that hurt us because there’s so much peace in letting go and letting God. 

DON’T MISS… 

Mr. Griffin: The Prayer Of Jabez [VIDEO]

Mr. Griffin: Surviving The Wilderness [VIDEO]

Mr. Griffin: What Are You Believing? [VIDEO]

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Mr. Griffin: Take Time To Heal [VIDEO]  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Missing HBCU Student Adam Dowdell Found Dead In…
 2 days ago
09.16.20
Graphic Video Shows Georgia Cops Brutally Beat Unarmed…
 5 days ago
09.14.20
Photos
Close