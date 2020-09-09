Brian Courtney Wilson already had us feeling a little nostalgic with the release of his version of Marvin Gaye’s classic “Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler),” and now, there’s a music video for it!

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

The performance video pictured in black and white was shot in a recording studio with live instruments and background vocals that add to the throwback vibe.

RELATED: Brian Courtney Wilson Reveals What Inspired His Cover Of Marvin Gaye’s “Inner City Blues (Makes Me Wanna Holler)”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Brian Courtney Wilson Debuts Video For His Remake To Marvin Gaye’s Classic, “Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler)” was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Praise 100.9: