Praise 104.1 Presents Charles Butler & Trinity “Unplugged” Virtual Concert [Watch Here]

 

Praise 104.1 has joined forces with Charles Butler and Trinty for a brand new virtual experience! Join us for the Charles Butler & Trinity Unplugged Concert on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 8pm EST. CB & T will be performing some of their greatest hits along with their latest single “By My Spirit” Featuring Coko of R&B group SWV.

Watch Here

Charles Butler & Trinity Facebook or Youtube(CharlesButlerJr)

Praise 104.1FM (Facebook)

Set Apart and Chosen (Facebook)

Gospel Artist Entertainment (Facebook)

 

Praise 104.1 Presents Charles Butler & Trinity “Unplugged” Virtual Concert [Watch Here]  was originally published on praisedc.com

