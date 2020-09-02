Praise 104.1 Presents Charles Butler & Trinity “Unplugged” Virtual Concert [Watch Here]

Praise 104.1 has joined forces with Charles Butler and Trinty for a brand new virtual experience! Join us for the Charles Butler & Trinity Unplugged Concert on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 8pm EST. CB & T will be performing some of their greatest hits along with their latest single “By My Spirit” Featuring Coko of R&B group SWV.
Watch Here
– Charles Butler & Trinity Facebook or Youtube(CharlesButlerJr)
– Set Apart and Chosen (Facebook)
– Gospel Artist Entertainment (Facebook)
