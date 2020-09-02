CLOSE
Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Watch: Rudy Currence Unveils Music Video For “I Belong Here”

Rudy Currence Blesses The Praise 100.9 Social Studios

Source: J. Belle / other

It’s September 2020 and we’re still stuck in the house on corona-cation, but that didn’t stop Rudy Currence from creating and releasing a new video for his hit single, “I Belong Here.” 

The singer/songwriter and producer gathered a bunch of folks virtually to help him sing the empowering song and they did not disappoint. Check it out below!

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Watch: Rudy Currence Unveils Music Video For “I Belong Here”  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Video Shows White Driver ‘Spit On’ Minneapolis Cops…
 1 day ago
09.01.20
Emmett Till Movie In Development 65 Years After…
 5 days ago
08.31.20
Photos
Close