Stellar Awards 2020: Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Kirk Franklin Win Big [WINNERS LIST]

The 35th annual Stellar Awards went virtual for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic but it didn’t stop Tasha Cobbs Leonard from picking up some hardware. The singer took home artist of the year and contemporary female vocalist of the year at the ceremony, which were presented on BET on Sunday (August 23).

Kirk Franklin, who hosted the show with Jonathan McReynolds and Koryn Hawthorne, won five awards on the night, more than any other artist. He took male vocalist of the year, producer of the year and contemporary vocalist of the year. His Long Live Love album won album of the year as well as the contemporary album of the year.

Donald Lawrence followed Franklin with four awards including song of the year for “Deliver Me (This Is My Exodus).”

Other winners included John P. Kee, The Walls Group, Le’Andria Johnson and Pastor Mike Jr. While The Walls Group repeated as duo/chorus of the year and contemporary duo/chorus of the year, Pastor Mike took won Best New Artist.

The tribute of the night belonged to the late civil rights icon and Congressman John Lewis. Cece Winans paid tribute to Lewis with song as throughout the night, the show honored those on the frontlines battling COVID-19 which has ravaged Black and brown communities across the globe.

See the full list of winners below.

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Tasha Cobbs Leonard; Heart. Passion. Pursuit. (Live at Passion City Church); Motown Gospel

SONG OF THE YEAR

Deliver Me (This Is My Exodus); Donald Lawrence, William Stokes, Marshon Lewis, Robert Woolridge & Desmond Davis; RCA Inspiration

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Kirk Franklin; Long Live Love; Fo Yo Soul/ RCA/ RCA Inspiration

ALBERTINA WALKER FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Le’Andria Johnson; Goshen; RCA Inspiration

DUO/CHORUS GROUP OF THE YEAR

The Walls Group, Friend in Me, Wall2Wall Entertainment/My Block Records

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Pastor Mike Jr.; Live Free; Black Smoke Worldwide

CD OF THE YEAR

Long Live Love; Kirk Franklin; Fo Yo Soul/ RCA/ RCA Inspiration

CHOIR OF THE YEAR

Donald Lawrence presents the Tri-City Singers; Goshen; RCA Inspiration

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

Kirk Franklin, Ronald Hill & Phil Thornton; Long Live Love; Fo Yo Soul/ RCA/ RCA Inspiration

CONTEMPORARY DUO/CHORUS GROUP OF THE YEAR

The Walls Group, Friend in Me, Wall2Wall Entertainment/My Block Record

TRADITIONAL DUO/CHORUS GROUP OF THE YEAR

Kurt Carr & The Kurt Carr Singers; Bless Somebody Else; Kurt Carr Gospel / RCA Inspiration

CONTEMPORARY MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Kirk Franklin; Long Live Love; Fo Yo Soul/ RCA/ RCA Inspiration

TRADITIONAL MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

John P. Kee; I Made It Out; Entertainment One

CONTEMPORARY FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Tasha Cobbs Leonard; Heart. Passion. Pursuit. (Live at Passion City Church); Motown Gospel

TRADITIONAL FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Le’Andria Johnson; Goshen; RCA Inspiration

CONTEMPORARY CD OF THE YEAR

Long Live Love; Kirk Franklin; Fo Yo Soul/ RCA/ RCA Inspiration

TRADITIONAL CD OF THE YEAR

I Made It Out; John P. Kee; Entertainment One

URBAN/INSPIRATIONAL SINGLE OR PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Deliver Me (This Is My Exodus); Donald Lawrence presents the Tri-City Singers; RCA Inspiration

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Love Theory; Matt DeLisi; Fo Yo Soul/ RCA/ RCA Inspiration

TRADITIONAL CHOIR OF THE YEAR

John P. Kee; I Made It Out; Entertainment One

CONTEMPORARY CHOIR OF THE YEAR

Donald Lawrence presents the Tri-City Singers; Goshen; RCA Inspiration

INSTRUMENTAL CD OF THE YEAR

Rise!; Ben Tankard; BEN-Jamin’ Universal Music

SPECIAL EVENT CD OF THE YEAR

Greenleaf: Season 3 (Music from The Original TV Series); Various Artists; Lionsgate Entertainment

RAP HIP HOP GOSPEL CD OF THE YEAR

Live Free; Pastor Mike Jr.; Black Smoke Worldwide

YOUTH PROJECT OF THE YEAR

Gospel Kids; Gospel Kids Present… Christian Soldiers; Tyscot Record

QUARTET OF THE YEAR

Keith Wonderboy Johnson & Josh Myles; Inspirational Project; Timeless Music

RECORDED MUSIC PACKAGING OF THE YEAR

Bless Somebody Else; Derek Blanks; Kurt Carr Gospel / RCA Inspiration

PRAISE AND WORSHIP CD OF THE YEAR

Miracle Worker; JJ Hairston; JamesTown Music / Entertainment One

MAJOR MARKET OF THE YEAR

WPZE Praise 102.5, Atlanta

LARGE MARKET OF THE YEAR

WPZS Praise 100.9 FM, Charlotte

MEDIUM MARKET OF THE YEAR

WXHL 89.1, Wilmington

SMALL MARKET OF THE YEAR

WJAY 98.3 FM & 1280 AM, Mullins

INTERNET STATION OF THE YEAR

U Gospel, http://uGospel.com

GOSPEL ANNOUNCER OF THE YEAR

Meta Washington, SiriusXM, Satellite Radio

Stellar Awards 2020: Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Kirk Franklin Win Big [WINNERS LIST] was originally published on praisehouston.com

