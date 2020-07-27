Faith Walking: Shine For God [VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 07.27.20
Dismiss

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Today’s Faith Walk was inspired by a devotional Erica Campbell was reading. Press play up top to hear how our ability to shine changes things. 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

DON’T MISS…

Faith Walking: Your Flesh Will Try To Swing On You! Get Your Spirit Strong… [VIDEO]

Faith Walking: Does God Throw Any Of Us Away? [VIDEO]

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Faith Walking: Shine For God [VIDEO]  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Justice For Elijah McClain: Independent Investigation Launched Into…
 6 days ago
07.21.20
Rabbi Who Counseled Nick Cannon Before His Apology…
 2 weeks ago
07.17.20
Photos
Close