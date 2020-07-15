CLOSE
Minority Mental Health Awareness
HomeMinority Mental Health Awareness

Mental Health Resources

Mental Health Resources:

Are you experiencing anxiety? Here are some resources for you to get help and tips to help manage anxiety.

 

Additional Mental Health Resources

Domestic Violence:

  • North Carolina Coalition Against Domestic Violence: 919-956-9124 or visit https://nccadv.org/contact
  • National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233

 

Suicide Prevention:

  • National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255, Press 1 for Vets/Military

 

Prevention and Treatment:

  • North Carolina Problem Gambling Helpline: 1-877-718-5543

 

Additional Resources for COVID-19 and Assistance with Services

Assistance with Services

  • North Carolina Resource Helpline: dial 2-1-1 or 1-888-892-1162

 

COVID-19 Resources

  • National Disaster Helpline: provides immediate crisis counseling to people affected by the coronavirus pandemic 1-800-985-5990 or text ‘TalkWithUs’ to 66746

 

Food and Nutrition Assistance:

Housing Assistance:

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
For White Democrats, New Poll Shows Reparations Isn’t…
 1 day ago
07.15.20
‘Get Your Knee Off Our Necks!’ National March…
 1 day ago
07.15.20
Photos
Close