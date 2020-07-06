CLOSE
Mecklenburg County Free Mask Distribution

Mecklenburg County officials have announced plans to distribute over 2 million masks to local residents – 1 million of the masks provided by the Federal government, and 1 million additional masks provided by Atrium Health and multiple business leaders with the Charlotte Executive Leadership Council (CELC). This new mask giveaway is designed to help residents abide by Governor Cooper’s new executive order that requires all NC residents to wear a face covering when in public.

Here are all the times and locations that Mecklenburg County residents can receive their free mask:

Dates and locations

Atrium Health locations

Friday, July 3, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Atrium Health

801 East Blvd.

Charlotte, NC 28203

Tuesday, July 7, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Atrium Health

801 East Blvd.

Charlotte, NC 28203

Wednesday, July 8, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Atrium Health NorthPark Clinic

251 Eastway Drive

Charlotte, NC 28213

Thursday, July 9, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Atrium Health

801 East Blvd.

Charlotte, NC 28203

YMCA locations

Brace Family YMCA

3127 Weddington Road, Matthews, NC 28105

Monday-Friday: 6 a.m. to 1 p.m., 4 to 8 p.m.

Saturday: 7 a.m. to noon

Sunday: Noon to 4 p.m.

Dowd YMCA

400 E. Morehead St., Charlotte, NC 28202

Monday-Friday: 6 a.m. to 1 p.m., 4 to 8 p.m.

Saturday: 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday: Noon to 4 p.m.

Harris YMCA

5900 Quail Hollow Road, Charlotte, NC 28210

Monday-Friday: 6 a.m. to 1 p.m., 4 to 8 p.m.

Saturday: 7 a.m. to noon

Sunday: Noon to 4 p.m.

Johnston YMCA

3025 N. Davidson St., Charlotte, NC 28205

Monday-Saturday: 6 to 11:30 p.m.

Keith Family YMCA

8100 Old Mallard Creek Road, Charlotte, NC 28262

Monday-Friday: 6 a.m. to 1 p.m., 4 to 11:30 p.m.

Saturday: 7 a.m. to noon, 6 to 11:30 p.m.

Sunday: Noon to 4 p.m.

Lake Norman YMCA

21300 Davidson St., Cornelius, NC 28031

Monday-Friday: 6 a.m. to 1 p.m., 4 to 8 p.m.

Saturday: 7 a.m. to noon

Sunday: CLOSED

McCrorey YMCA

3801 Beatties Ford Road, Charlotte, NC 28216

Monday-Friday: 7 a.m. to noon, 5 to 11:30 p.m.

Saturday: 6 to 11:30 p.m.

Sunday: CLOSED

Morrison Family YMCA

9405 Bryant Farms Road, Charlotte, NC 28277

Monday-Friday: 6 a.m. to 1 p.m., 4 to 8 p.m.

Saturday: 7 a.m. to noon

Sunday: Noon to 4 p.m.

Simmons YMCA

6824 Democracy Drive, Charlotte, NC 28212

Monday-Friday: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 3 to 5 p.m., 6 to 11:30 p.m.

Saturday: Noon to 4 p.m., 6 to 11:30 p.m.

Sunday: CLOSED

Stratford Richardson YMCA

1946 West Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28208

Monday-Saturday: 6 to 11:30 p.m.

Brewery locations:

Birdsong Brewing Co.

1016 N. Davidson St., Charlotte, NC 28206

Tuesday-Friday: 3 to 10:00 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Brewers at 4001 Yancey

4001-A Yancey Road, Charlotte, NC 28217

Monday-Thursday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday-Saturday: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday: Noon to 8 p.m.

Heist Brewery

2909 N Davidson St., #200 Charlotte, NC 28205

Monday-Thursday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday-Saturday: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Legion Brewing Plaza Midwood

1906 Commonwealth Ave., Charlotte, NC 28205

Monday-Wednesday: 2 to 10 p.m.

Thursday: 2 to 11 p.m.

Friday-Saturday: Noon to 11 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Legion Brewing SouthPark

5610 Carnegie Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28209

Monday-Wednesday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Thursday-Saturday: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

NoDa Brewery

2921 N. Tryon St., Charlotte, NC 28206

Thursday: 3 to 9 p.m.

Friday: 3 to 10 p.m.

Saturday: Noon to 10 p.m.

Sunday: Noon to 7:30 p.m.

Olde Mecklenburg Brewery

4150 Yancey Road, Charlotte, NC 28217

Sunday-Thursday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday-Saturday: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Resident Culture Brewing Co.

2101 Central Ave., Charlotte, NC 28205

Monday-Wednesday: 3 to 10 p.m.

Thursday-Friday: 3 to 11 p.m.

Saturday: Noon to 11 p.m.

Sunday: Noon to 8 p.m.

Sycamore Brewing

2161 Hawkins St., Charlotte, NC 28203

Monday-Thursday: 4 to 10 p.m.

Friday-Saturday: Noon to 11 p.m.

Sunday: Noon to 9 p.m.

The Unknown Brewing Co.

1327 S. Mint St., Charlotte NC 28203

Tuesday-Thursday: 4 to 10 p.m.

Friday: 3 to 11 p.m.

Saturday: Noon to 11 p.m.

Sunday: Noon to 8 p.m.

Wooden Robot Brewery

1440 S. Tryon St., Charlotte, NC 28203

Friday: 4 to 10 p.m.

Saturday: Noon to 10 p.m.

Sunday: Noon to 8 p.m.

Close