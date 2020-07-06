Mecklenburg County Free Mask Distribution

Mecklenburg County officials have announced plans to distribute over 2 million masks to local residents – 1 million of the masks provided by the Federal government, and 1 million additional masks provided by Atrium Health and multiple business leaders with the Charlotte Executive Leadership Council (CELC). This new mask giveaway is designed to help residents abide by Governor Cooper’s new executive order that requires all NC residents to wear a face covering when in public.

Here are all the times and locations that Mecklenburg County residents can receive their free mask:

Dates and locations

Atrium Health locations

Friday, July 3, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Atrium Health 801 East Blvd. Charlotte, NC 28203 Tuesday, July 7, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Atrium Health 801 East Blvd. Charlotte, NC 28203 Wednesday, July 8, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Atrium Health NorthPark Clinic 251 Eastway Drive Charlotte, NC 28213 Thursday, July 9, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Atrium Health 801 East Blvd. Charlotte, NC 28203

YMCA locations

Brace Family YMCA 3127 Weddington Road, Matthews, NC 28105 Monday-Friday: 6 a.m. to 1 p.m., 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday: 7 a.m. to noon Sunday: Noon to 4 p.m. Dowd YMCA 400 E. Morehead St., Charlotte, NC 28202 Monday-Friday: 6 a.m. to 1 p.m., 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday: 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday: Noon to 4 p.m. Harris YMCA 5900 Quail Hollow Road, Charlotte, NC 28210 Monday-Friday: 6 a.m. to 1 p.m., 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday: 7 a.m. to noon Sunday: Noon to 4 p.m. Johnston YMCA 3025 N. Davidson St., Charlotte, NC 28205 Monday-Saturday: 6 to 11:30 p.m. Keith Family YMCA 8100 Old Mallard Creek Road, Charlotte, NC 28262 Monday-Friday: 6 a.m. to 1 p.m., 4 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday: 7 a.m. to noon, 6 to 11:30 p.m. Sunday: Noon to 4 p.m. Lake Norman YMCA 21300 Davidson St., Cornelius, NC 28031 Monday-Friday: 6 a.m. to 1 p.m., 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday: 7 a.m. to noon Sunday: CLOSED McCrorey YMCA 3801 Beatties Ford Road, Charlotte, NC 28216 Monday-Friday: 7 a.m. to noon, 5 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday: 6 to 11:30 p.m. Sunday: CLOSED Morrison Family YMCA 9405 Bryant Farms Road, Charlotte, NC 28277 Monday-Friday: 6 a.m. to 1 p.m., 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday: 7 a.m. to noon Sunday: Noon to 4 p.m. Simmons YMCA 6824 Democracy Drive, Charlotte, NC 28212 Monday-Friday: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 3 to 5 p.m., 6 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday: Noon to 4 p.m., 6 to 11:30 p.m. Sunday: CLOSED Stratford Richardson YMCA 1946 West Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28208 Monday-Saturday: 6 to 11:30 p.m.

Brewery locations:

Birdsong Brewing Co. 1016 N. Davidson St., Charlotte, NC 28206 Tuesday-Friday: 3 to 10:00 p.m. Saturday: 11 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Sunday: 11 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Brewers at 4001 Yancey 4001-A Yancey Road, Charlotte, NC 28217 Monday-Thursday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday: Noon to 8 p.m. Heist Brewery 2909 N Davidson St., #200 Charlotte, NC 28205 Monday-Thursday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Legion Brewing Plaza Midwood 1906 Commonwealth Ave., Charlotte, NC 28205 Monday-Wednesday: 2 to 10 p.m. Thursday: 2 to 11 p.m. Friday-Saturday: Noon to 11 p.m. Sunday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Legion Brewing SouthPark 5610 Carnegie Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28209 Monday-Wednesday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday-Saturday: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. NoDa Brewery 2921 N. Tryon St., Charlotte, NC 28206 Thursday: 3 to 9 p.m. Friday: 3 to 10 p.m. Saturday: Noon to 10 p.m. Sunday: Noon to 7:30 p.m. Olde Mecklenburg Brewery 4150 Yancey Road, Charlotte, NC 28217 Sunday-Thursday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Resident Culture Brewing Co. 2101 Central Ave., Charlotte, NC 28205 Monday-Wednesday: 3 to 10 p.m. Thursday-Friday: 3 to 11 p.m. Saturday: Noon to 11 p.m. Sunday: Noon to 8 p.m. Sycamore Brewing 2161 Hawkins St., Charlotte, NC 28203 Monday-Thursday: 4 to 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday: Noon to 11 p.m. Sunday: Noon to 9 p.m. The Unknown Brewing Co. 1327 S. Mint St., Charlotte NC 28203 Tuesday-Thursday: 4 to 10 p.m. Friday: 3 to 11 p.m. Saturday: Noon to 11 p.m. Sunday: Noon to 8 p.m. Wooden Robot Brewery 1440 S. Tryon St., Charlotte, NC 28203 Friday: 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday: Noon to 10 p.m. Sunday: Noon to 8 p.m.

