Mecklenburg County Free Mask Distribution

Mecklenburg County officials have announced plans to distribute over 2 million masks to local residents – 1 million of the masks provided by the Federal government, and 1 million additional masks provided by Atrium Health and multiple business leaders with the Charlotte Executive Leadership Council (CELC). This new mask giveaway is designed to help residents abide by Governor Cooper’s new executive order that requires all NC residents to wear a face covering when in public.
Here are all the times and locations that Mecklenburg County residents can receive their free mask:
Dates and locations
Atrium Health locations
Friday, July 3, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Atrium Health
801 East Blvd.
Charlotte, NC 28203
Tuesday, July 7, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Atrium Health
801 East Blvd.
Charlotte, NC 28203
Wednesday, July 8, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Atrium Health NorthPark Clinic
251 Eastway Drive
Charlotte, NC 28213
Thursday, July 9, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Atrium Health
801 East Blvd.
Charlotte, NC 28203
YMCA locations
Brace Family YMCA
3127 Weddington Road, Matthews, NC 28105
Monday-Friday: 6 a.m. to 1 p.m., 4 to 8 p.m.
Saturday: 7 a.m. to noon
Sunday: Noon to 4 p.m.
Dowd YMCA
400 E. Morehead St., Charlotte, NC 28202
Monday-Friday: 6 a.m. to 1 p.m., 4 to 8 p.m.
Saturday: 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sunday: Noon to 4 p.m.
Harris YMCA
5900 Quail Hollow Road, Charlotte, NC 28210
Monday-Friday: 6 a.m. to 1 p.m., 4 to 8 p.m.
Saturday: 7 a.m. to noon
Sunday: Noon to 4 p.m.
Johnston YMCA
3025 N. Davidson St., Charlotte, NC 28205
Monday-Saturday: 6 to 11:30 p.m.
Keith Family YMCA
8100 Old Mallard Creek Road, Charlotte, NC 28262
Monday-Friday: 6 a.m. to 1 p.m., 4 to 11:30 p.m.
Saturday: 7 a.m. to noon, 6 to 11:30 p.m.
Sunday: Noon to 4 p.m.
Lake Norman YMCA
21300 Davidson St., Cornelius, NC 28031
Monday-Friday: 6 a.m. to 1 p.m., 4 to 8 p.m.
Saturday: 7 a.m. to noon
Sunday: CLOSED
McCrorey YMCA
3801 Beatties Ford Road, Charlotte, NC 28216
Monday-Friday: 7 a.m. to noon, 5 to 11:30 p.m.
Saturday: 6 to 11:30 p.m.
Sunday: CLOSED
Morrison Family YMCA
9405 Bryant Farms Road, Charlotte, NC 28277
Monday-Friday: 6 a.m. to 1 p.m., 4 to 8 p.m.
Saturday: 7 a.m. to noon
Sunday: Noon to 4 p.m.
Simmons YMCA
6824 Democracy Drive, Charlotte, NC 28212
Monday-Friday: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 3 to 5 p.m., 6 to 11:30 p.m.
Saturday: Noon to 4 p.m., 6 to 11:30 p.m.
Sunday: CLOSED
Stratford Richardson YMCA
1946 West Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28208
Monday-Saturday: 6 to 11:30 p.m.
Brewery locations:
Birdsong Brewing Co.
1016 N. Davidson St., Charlotte, NC 28206
Tuesday-Friday: 3 to 10:00 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Sunday: 11 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Brewers at 4001 Yancey
4001-A Yancey Road, Charlotte, NC 28217
Monday-Thursday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Friday-Saturday: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Sunday: Noon to 8 p.m.
Heist Brewery
2909 N Davidson St., #200 Charlotte, NC 28205
Monday-Thursday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Friday-Saturday: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Sunday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Legion Brewing Plaza Midwood
1906 Commonwealth Ave., Charlotte, NC 28205
Monday-Wednesday: 2 to 10 p.m.
Thursday: 2 to 11 p.m.
Friday-Saturday: Noon to 11 p.m.
Sunday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Legion Brewing SouthPark
5610 Carnegie Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28209
Monday-Wednesday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Thursday-Saturday: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Sunday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
NoDa Brewery
2921 N. Tryon St., Charlotte, NC 28206
Thursday: 3 to 9 p.m.
Friday: 3 to 10 p.m.
Saturday: Noon to 10 p.m.
Sunday: Noon to 7:30 p.m.
Olde Mecklenburg Brewery
4150 Yancey Road, Charlotte, NC 28217
Sunday-Thursday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Friday-Saturday: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Resident Culture Brewing Co.
2101 Central Ave., Charlotte, NC 28205
Monday-Wednesday: 3 to 10 p.m.
Thursday-Friday: 3 to 11 p.m.
Saturday: Noon to 11 p.m.
Sunday: Noon to 8 p.m.
Sycamore Brewing
2161 Hawkins St., Charlotte, NC 28203
Monday-Thursday: 4 to 10 p.m.
Friday-Saturday: Noon to 11 p.m.
Sunday: Noon to 9 p.m.
The Unknown Brewing Co.
1327 S. Mint St., Charlotte NC 28203
Tuesday-Thursday: 4 to 10 p.m.
Friday: 3 to 11 p.m.
Saturday: Noon to 11 p.m.
Sunday: Noon to 8 p.m.
Wooden Robot Brewery
1440 S. Tryon St., Charlotte, NC 28203
Friday: 4 to 10 p.m.
Saturday: Noon to 10 p.m.
Sunday: Noon to 8 p.m.