Covid-19 Testing Site In Charlotte For June 26th!

Source: CDC / Radio One Digital


Atrium Health will be in the community testing anyone who is experiencing coronavirus symptoms like a cough, fever, shortness of breath and loss of smell and/or taste. No appointment is needed, and walk-ins are welcomed.  Today, Friday, June 26th Atrium Health will be testing from 8 AM until 2PM at the following locations:

St. Mark’s United Methodist Church

917 Clanton Road

Charlotte, NC 28217

St. James Catholic Church

139 Manor Ave. SW

Concord, NC 28025

 

Photos
