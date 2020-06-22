We’re thanking God for another week! Another opportunity, another chance to live right, to love right, to be better and do better. Watch Erica Campbell‘s full prayer up top.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

RELATED NEWS:

5 Inspirational Songs To Listen To When You’re Discouraged

9 Inspirational Quotes You Should Never Let Yourself Forget

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

A Prayer To Start Your Week Off Right [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com