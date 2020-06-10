If you’re a season ticket holder like me, you’ve probably when wondering when Carowinds is scheduled to reopen. Well, Carowinds announced that they will reopen on July 27th. Park visitors will need to make reservations for dates and times to visit the park. However, there is no word yet on whether there will be health and temperature checks for staff and visitors. I’ll keep you posted on any new details I hear!

Carowinds Announced When They Will Reopen! was originally published on 1053rnb.com

Also On Praise 100.9: