Atrium Health will be in the community testing anyone who is experiencing coronavirus symptoms like a cough, fever, shortness of breath and loss of smell and/or taste. No appointment is needed, and walk-ins are welcomed. Today, Wednesday, June 10th Atrium Health will be testing from 10 AM until 4 PM at the following locations:
First Baptist Church – West
1801 Oaklawn Ave.
Charlotte, NC 28216
St. James Catholic Church
139 Manor Ave., SW
Concord, NC 28025
Today’s Covid-19 Testing Sites For Charlotte, NC! was originally published on 1053rnb.com
