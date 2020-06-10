Today’s Covid-19 Testing Sites For Charlotte, NC!

Atrium Health will be in the community testing anyone who is experiencing coronavirus symptoms like a cough, fever, shortness of breath and loss of smell and/or taste. No appointment is needed, and walk-ins are welcomed. Today, Wednesday, June 10Atrium Health will be testing from 10 AM until 4 PM at the following locations:

First Baptist Church – West

1801 Oaklawn Ave.

Charlotte, NC 28216

St. James Catholic Church

139 Manor Ave., SW

Concord, NC 28025

