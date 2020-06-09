Today’s Covid-19 Testing Sites In Charlotte, NC!

Atrium Health will be in the community testing anyone who is experiencing coronavirus symptoms like a cough, fever, shortness of breath and loss of smell and/or taste. No appointment is needed, and walk-ins are welcomed. Today, Tuesday, June 9Atrium Health will be testing from 10 AM until 4 PM at the following locations:

Pleasant Hill Baptist Church

517 Baldwin Ave.

Charlotte, NC 28204

