The Snow Legal Group, PLLC celebrating 10 years of growth and success

06.05.20
Civil unrest. A global pandemic. And a clarion call for justice in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd are among a few issues our nation is grappling with. “COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland talks with Kenneth D. Snow, Esq. Managing Partner of the Snow Legal Group,PLLC about what to expect during the upcoming trial of the former Minneapolis police officers involved in the George Floyd killing; how his firm managed the Covid-19 pandemic and celebrating 10 years of success as a practice.

 

