Love Talking: Extend The Grace And Mercy To Your Children [VIDEO]

Why do we get so upset and angry at our children when they make mistakes? In today’s Love Talk, Erica Campbell encourages listeners to extend the same grace and mercy God shows us, to our kids. Press play up top!
