Charlotte Interfaith Virtual Vigil – Lament & Mourn 100K

Forty Five Charlotte houses of worship and faith-based organizations are joining together at noon on June 1st for a virtual vigil to lament and mourn the 100,000+ lives that have been lost to COVID-19. The interfaith clergy and faith leaders of Charlotte join clergy across the nation in a day of remembrance and prayer for the healing of our nation.

100,000 lives, 100,000 families torn apart, 100,000 families in grief. Our country is in grief. The protests and the pain we are witnessing across our country in response to the murder of George Floyd are not unrelated. Join us to lament, mourn, begin the process of healing, offer hope, and commit to acting together to bring about essential change.

Join us on Zoom – https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84548599062

Join us on Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/MeckMin/

We encourage people to ring bells from their porches, balconies, and lawns and for houses of worship and colleges/universities to ring bells. It is appropriate for flags to be lowered as well.

Because this is a vigil, we invite participation by all who are virtually present on Zoom. At one point in the service, you will be invited to participate by either holding up (in front of your camera) a sign with one word in bold print or paint that is your prayer or by holding up a lit candle or light.

Vigil Sponsored by: All Saints Episcopal Church, Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, Belk Chapel at Queens University of Charlotte, Caldwell Presbyterian Church, Center for Social Justice and Reconciliation of Union Presbyterian Seminary, Charlotte Clergy Coalition for Justice, Christ Church Charlotte, CN Jenkins Memorial Prebyterian Church, Dilworth United Methodist Church, First Baptist Church-West, First Presbyterian Church of Charlotte, First Presbyterian Church Waxhaw, First United Methodist Church First United Presbyterian Church, For Charlotte Mission Network, The Heights Ministries – Charlotte, Holy Comforter Episcopal Church, Holy Covenant UCC, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Iglesia Puerto Nuevo Church, Lake Forest Church – Huntersville, Matthews Presbyterian Church, MeckMIN, Metro District of the United Methodist Church, Mount Carmel Baptist Church, Myers Park Baptist Church, Myers Park Presbyterian Church, Myers Park United Methodist Church, The Park Church, Park Road Baptist Church, The Presbytery of Charlotte, Providence United Methodist Church, QC Family Tree, Rockwell AME Zion Church, Sardis Presbyterian Church, Selywn Avenue Presbyterian Church, St. John’s Baptist Church, St. Paul Baptist Church, St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, St. Stephen United Methodist Church, South Tryon Community UMC, Stan Greenspon Center for Peace and Social Justice, Temple Beth El, Temple Israel of Charlotte, Trinity Presbyterian Church of Charlotte, Unitarian Universalist Church of Charlotte, United Missionary Baptist Association, YMCA of Greater Charlotte

