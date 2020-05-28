Atrium Health’s Reopening Guidance For Communities Of Faith

Atrium Health’s mission is to improve health, elevate hope and advance healing – for ALL. We value

our partners in Communities of Faith. We support you in your mission and want to keep your staff,

congregations and communities safe. As all Americans are now aware, gatherings present a special risk

of spreading coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) during this public health emergency. We are sure you

have learned from and started following the CDC and state guidelines. We want to help you with your own

plans to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Atrium Health would like to offer some suggestions that faith

communities may consider:

In All Phases of Reopening

• Protect staff and congregants who are at higher risk for severe illness. Encourage options for people

to take part virtually (remote viewing), if possible.

• Continue to provide congregants with spiritual and emotional care and counseling. You can be

flexible with how you provide this (can be virtual).

• Refer them to other resources they can use if needed.

• If the facility offers childcare or education programs for children and youth, follow CDC guidance

for such programs.

Social Distancing (Phases 1-3)

Phase 1 (started in NC May 8, 2020):

• Limit gatherings to those that can be held virtually for vulnerable groups. Consider video streaming

or drive-in options for services.

• Limit the size of in-person gatherings to no more than 10 people. Maintain social distancing. This

follows the guidance and directives of state and local authorities.

Phase 2 (tentative start May 22, 2020, depends upon increase or decrease of the outbreak):

• Consider still holding gatherings virtually for vulnerable groups. Continue to offer video streaming

or drive-in options for services.

• Limit the size of gatherings at faith communities. Maintain social distancing.

Phase 3 (tentative start July 10, 2020, depends upon increase or decrease of the outbreak):

• Increase the number of people allowed at gatherings. Limit to those that can maintain social

distancing. Consider video streaming or drive-in options for vulnerable groups.

• Consider adding extra services to weekly schedules to allow social distancing. Make sure clergy,

staff and volunteers at the services follow social distancing guidelines to lessen their risk.

• Consider holding services and gatherings in a large, well-ventilated area or outdoors. Keep this in

line with the situation and faith traditions.

• Space out seating for attendees who do not live in the same household. Keep people at least 6 feet

apart when you can. Consider limiting seating to every other row.

• Consider limiting attendance or having virtual options for other gatherings. You can do this if

social distancing is hard. This could apply to funerals, weddings, religious education classes, youth

events, support groups and any other programs.

Atrium Health’s Reopening Guidance for

Communities of Faith

• Avoid or consider not having a choir or musical ensemble during religious services or other

programs. Consider having a soloist or having a limit to the number of choir members. Keep at least

6 feet between people.

• Consider having clergy hold virtual visits (by phone or online) instead of in homes or at the

hospital. This may not apply to certain compassionate care situations, such as end of life.

Safety Actions (Phases 1-3)

Promote healthy hygiene practices

• Encourage use of a cloth face covering at all gatherings and when in the building. This applies to

everyone except:

children under 2 years old

people who have trouble breathing or need help to remove their mask

• Have supplies to support healthy hygiene behaviors. This includes:

soap

hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol (for staff and older children who can safely use

hand sanitizer)

tissues

no-touch trash cans

• Consider posting signs on how to stop the spread of coronavirus. Promote everyday protective

measures. These include washing hands, covering coughs and sneezes and properly wearing a face

covering.

Intensify cleaning, disinfection and ventilation

• Clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces daily and shared objects between use.

• Avoid use of items that are not easily cleaned, sanitized or disinfected.

• Ensure safe and correct application of disinfectants. Keep them away from children.

• Ensure ventilation systems work properly. Increase circulation of outdoor air as much as possible.

Open windows and doors, use fans, etc. Do not open windows and doors if they pose a safety risk to

children.

• Take steps to make sure all water systems and features (such as drinking fountains or decorative

fountains) are safe to use. This will lower the risk of Legionnaires’ disease and other diseases linked

to water. This can be a problem when a building is shut down for a long time.

Limit community sharing of worship materials and other items

• Consider temporarily limiting the sharing of frequently touched objects.

This includes:

worship aids

prayer books

hymnals

religious texts and other bulletins

books

other items passed or shared among congregants

• Encourage congregants to bring their own if they can. You can also photocopy or project prayers,

songs and texts using electronic means.

• Find safer ways to receive financial contributions. You may use a stationary collection box, the mail

or electronic methods. This is less risky than shared collection trays or baskets.

• Find ways to lower the risk of spreading coronavirus posed by close physical contact. Reduce close

contact among members of the faith community during religious rituals. This applies to high-touch

objects as well. This should be in line with the community’s faith traditions. Consult with local

health officials as needed.

• If food is offered at any event, have pre-packaged boxes or bags for each attendee whenever you can.

Do this instead of a buffet or family-style meal.

• Avoid food offerings when it is being shared from common dishes.

Training Staff (Phases 1-3)

• Train all clergy and staff in the above safety actions.

• You may want to conduct the training virtually. If in-person, make sure everyone maintains social

distancing.

Monitoring and Preparing (Phases 1-3)

• Check for signs and symptoms.

• Encourage staff or congregants who are sick to stay at home.

Plan for When a Staff Member or Congregant Becomes Sick (Phases 1-3)

• Locate an area to separate anyone who shows COVID-like symptoms during hours of operation.

Ensure that children are not left without adult supervision.

• Establish procedures to safely transport anyone who becomes sick at the facility to their home or a

healthcare facility.

• Contact local health officials if a person diagnosed with coronavirus has been in the facility. Let

staff and congregants know they may have been exposed. Keep confidentiality as required by the

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) or other applicable laws and in accordance with religious

practices.

• Tell everyone who was exposed to the person with coronavirus that they need to stay home and

check for symptoms. They should follow CDC guidance if symptoms develop.

• Close off areas used by the sick person. Do not use the area until it has been cleaned and

disinfected. Wait 24 hours to clean and disinfect. This will reduce risk to the people who are

cleaning. If you cannot wait 24 hours, wait as long as you can before cleaning and disinfecting.

Ensure safe and correct application of disinfectants. Keep disinfectant products away from

children.

• Advise sick staff and congregants not to return to the facility until they have met CDC’s criteria to

stop home isolation.

Maintain Healthy Operations (Phases 1-3)

• Put in place flexible sick leave and other flexible policies and practices for staff (allow work from

home if you can).

• Watch for absenteeism and create a roster of trained back-up staff.

• Choose a staff person who can respond to coronavirus concerns. Employees should know who this

person is and how to contact them.

• Make sure you tell staff and congregants about actions being taken to protect their health.

Closing (Phases 1-3)

• Check state and local health department notices daily. Stay up to date on cases in the community.

Adjust operations as needed.

• If you find out a person diagnosed with coronavirus has been in the building and poses a risk to the

community, we strongly suggest you close. Then properly clean and disinfect the area and the

building where the person was present.

Like you, Atrium Health is not hosting or taking part in community events. This could be the case through

mid-July. We will follow state recommendations based on the decline or increase of coronavirus.

Sources:

CDC Interim Guidance for Reopening

NC State Phased Plan

