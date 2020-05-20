Atrium Health will be in the community testing anyone who is experiencing coronavirus symptoms like a cough, fever, shortness of breath and loss of smell and/or taste. No appointment is needed, and walk-ins are welcomed. Today, Wednesday, May 20Atrium Health will be testing from 10 AM until 4 PM at the following locations:

Steele Creek AME Zion Church

1500 Shopton Road

Charlotte, NC 28217

Today’s Covid-19 Testing Sites In Charlotte! was originally published on 1053rnb.com

Also On Praise 100.9: