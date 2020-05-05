Although I’m not a drinker, (I’m always the designated driver), my family and friends love drinks made with Tito’s Handmade Vodka. Below is a simple drink you can make at home to celebrate your special day in quarantine! It’s the Tito’s Hill Country Sunrise. Enjoy! For more drink recipes CLICK HERE.

INGREDIENTS

2 oz Tito’s Handmade Vodka

2 oz orange juice

2 oz cranberry juice

1 orange slice, garnish

DIRECTIONS

Add all ingredients to a rocks glass over ice.

Garnish with an orange slice.

It’s Cinco De Mayo! What Are You Serving Up? was originally published on 1053rnb.com

